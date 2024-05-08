The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Five horses to follow from this year's Wagga Gold Cup carnival

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 8 2024 - 1:09pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fawkner Park storms to the front in the Wagga Gold Cup at Murrumbidgee Turf Club last Friday. Picture by Matt Malone
Fawkner Park storms to the front in the Wagga Gold Cup at Murrumbidgee Turf Club last Friday. Picture by Matt Malone

It was another fantastic Wagga Gold Cup carnival at Murrumbidgee Turf Club with strong fields and great weather combining for record crowds.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.