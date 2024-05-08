Five horses to follow from this year's Wagga Gold Cup carnival

Another three-year-old filly to follow from Gold Cup day here. It's A Wonder started a well-backed favourite in the MTC Guineas where she was taking on the boys over the mile. She was back a long start coming into the straight but wound up and attacked the line savagely, finishing three quarters of a length from the winner, Invincible Spy. It's A Wonder was the only horse to make ground from back in the field in the Guineas, on a day where on-pacers dominated. Trained by Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou, the well-bred It's A Wonder looks to want further and may head up to Queensland for the winter carnival. Her pacing pattern doesn't lend itself to winning all the time, but she's one to follow, she looks to have a good race in her.