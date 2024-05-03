Schiller returns home to land his first Wagga Gold Cup on Fawkner Park

RIVERINA product Tyler Schiller returned home to capture his first $200,000 listed Wagga Gold Cup on Fawkner Park on Friday.
The Annabel Neasham-trained import became the first horse to complete the Albury-Wagga Gold Cup double in 35 years as he stormed home down to the outside to claim victory.
Fawkner Park ($3.70) mowed down the well-backed Political Debate ($3.90), for Chris Waller and Tommy Berry, to win by three quarters of a length with Taramansour ($26) a close-up third.
The drought continues for the locals with Cliff House ($7.50) running a gallant sixth, beaten just over three lengths.
Schiller, a three-time group one winner from Young, gave a big victory salute as he crossed the line to win in front of his family and friends.
"It's great. It's one of the better cups down here," Schiller said.
"I'd much rather win 10 Wagga Cups than one Albury Cup but I've won both now so it's good to get a Wagga one.
"My family's here as well so it's good to catch up with them and get the big race of the day with them watching. It's fantastic."
Fawkner Park, along with Neasham and Schiller, became the first horse since the Lee Freedman-trained Abstraction in 1989 to win the Albury and Wagga Gold Cups in the same year.
With leaders winning most of the day, Schiller admitted he was a little concerned about his chances aboard Fawkner Park, who was drawn wide and a noted backmarker.
"I probably thought I wasn't really a chance midway through the day. There was nothing making up ground," he said.
"I thought it was going to be difficult for him but the way he quickened up, he surged so well, he got a little bit leg weary and then his class probably kicked in late, he was super strong through the line.
"He's a brave horse.
"He's probably been out of form before his last two starts but he's well and truly back in form now."
The Neasham stable finished first, fourth and eighth with their trio. Spirit Ridge ran another fourth in his third attempt at the Wagga Gold Cup, with King Frankel back in eighth.
The stable was a little nervous about Fawkner Park mid-race when he was last.
"From that run, we wanted to be a little bit more positive out of the gates today just because he drew wide," senior stable foreman Rylie Loy said.
"Obviously there were a lot of scratchings so we came in a few but we still wanted to be a little bit more positive so when he got so far back I started to sweat a little bit but Tyler just stayed patient and rode him to perfection.
"It was phenomenal. He's a quality horse and he'll go on to do bigger and better things."
The win cements Fawkner Park's Big Dance spot after qualifying at Albury. Waller has also got Political Debate through now too.
It was a big Wagga Gold Cup day with a record gate at Murrumbidgee Turf Club with the crowd approaching 10,000, 120 up on last year.
