Photos

Wagga Gold Cup 2024: Rolling coverage of all the action on the track

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 3 2024 - 9:49pm, first published 1:15pm
Best Intent holds on to claim the last race of the Wagga Gold Cup carnival for Tyler Schiller. Picture by Les Smith
Schiller finishes Gold Cup day in style with Best Intent

TYLER Schiller finished Wagga Gold Cup day in style and on a good note for punters with Best Intent saluting in the last race of the day.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

