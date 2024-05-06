Social and competitive, more than 100 school teams give netball a try

Hundreds of school students have taken to the court to get a taste of one of Australia's top sports.
Over two days students from stage two to year ten battled it out in the first round of the Schools Cup.
While the top teams in each area move into the regional then state finals, Wagga's competition was a chance for all students to enjoy the game.
Offering both competitive and social divisions, Netball NSW's Amanda McLachlan said it was an important opportunity to ensure all potential players were involved.
The addition of the social division also made it easier for schools to bring additional teams if they wanted to.
"Some of the kids want to play netball, they're not necessarily making the top teams at the school but they still want an opportunity to play for the school, so it's a good chance for them to come out, have a nice day, play some relaxing games, and just have fun," McLachlan said.
Impressed with the level of play on the courts, McLachlan enjoyed seeing not only girls but boys also involved.
Across the primary and secondary competitions were a selection of girl, boy, and mixed teams.
McLachlan said players coming into the game from other sports are always especially interesting to watch on court as they bring new styles of play into the game.
"There's been some really great games, some nice tight games in the girls division, but it's also been nice watching the boys bring their basketball skills onto the court, it's actually really good to see how they can combine both the sports," she said.
While there is progression for the top sides in the competitive divisions, schools gala days are about more than just winning titles.
More than 100 teams took part in the competition, and not all players are registered to weekend competitions.
"We had some teams that were purely boys or purely girls, so it was good to see them out playing against each other, but just getting netball out there is important," she said.
"There's some kids that never get the opportunity to play, they've got other family aligned sports, so it's good that they get an opportunity to have a go at something different, and who knows, we might get a couple of players out on court in our local competition."
Top sides have now locked in their time on court next term, where they will compete against clubs from Young, Tumut, Albury, and Griffith.
From that Riverina competition, the first and second teams come the end of the event will progress to the state competition.
