Lake Albert Public School has progressed to the third phase of the Netball NSW Schools Cup with a nail-biting win over Albury's Trinity Anglican College.
After making it through their four round games on Monday after progressing from the local day last term, Lake Albert made it to the regional grand final for progression to Sydney.
At half-time the girls were down by three goals, but an outstanding second half had them finish the game ahead 15-13.
Coach Tamara Edmunds said she's incredibly proud of the side and how they held themselves.
"Our Lake Albert girls played four games and then we won all them and went into the grand final game," Edmunds said.
"We were down by three goals at half time and the girls just never, never stopped.
"They never gave up and just had that die-hard, winning attitude."
The all-girls side came up against mixed teams in the tournament, with Edmunds saying the skills they demonstrated were outstanding.
Training together once a week at school, most of the players come from different weekend clubs, but have gelled together seamlessly to represent Lake Albert.
"They're terrific athletes, and a lot of those girls play multiple sports, so they're very young and fit," Edmunds said.
"They just love sport, they love competition, full credit to the girls.
"The whole team have come together as the Lake Albert team and they've just gelled so beautifully together, and got the result."
Edmunds said there was plenty of parent support at the final game on Monday too, with some very excited players once the match had ended.
"They were ecstatic, just over the moon, it was just a great win for the girls,"she said.
The team now progresses to the Schools Cup State Final in Sydney in November, where they'll compete against the winners of the seven other regional finals.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
