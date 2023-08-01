The Daily Advertiser
Lake Albert Public School win netball Schools Cup regional finals

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
August 1 2023 - 1:00pm
Lake Albert Public School has progressed to the third phase of the Netball NSW Schools Cup with a nail-biting win over Albury's Trinity Anglican College.

