Wolves earn their best result against Hanwood in years despite late outs

They didn't get the win they had hoped for, but Tolland coach Ahmed Al-Rubie is happy with a round two draw.
The Wolves took on premiers Hanwood in a grand final rematch, and despite a drop during the second half, scraped away with a draw thanks to a last minute goal.
Adil Sulaiman stepped up at the right time to slot away an equaliser in the 94th minute before the whistle blew for the 2-2 draw.
Disruptions in this week's squad due to illness meant Tolland weren't as strong in their starting 11, though Al-Rubie said those who stepped up, did so well.
"I feel like it was a good result in the end," Al-Rubie said.
"We started off really well and then we dropped off and let them get back into the game.
"I'll be honest, in my opinion there were a couple of questionable decisions from the referee but at the end of the day, we were playing quite poor in the second half and they were in the ascendancy, so for us to come back in the last minute was really great attitude from the boys and I'm quite happy, or satisfied with the result."
He marked their drop in performance during the second half down to changes in the line-up and early season lack of match fitness.
With illness, injury, and known unavailability impacting the side this week, the group was forced into plans B and C.
Al-Rubie said those changes had an understandable impact on the game.
"It's part of coaching, and part of football, you deal with it as it comes but I'm quite confident we've got a really good squad and really great players," he said.
"We like to think that there's not too much of a change in quality even if we have to change players."
Raymond Kausche in goal was a standout for Al-Rubie, while Sulaiman's game saving goal in his return from injury was also noted.
Feeling positive stepping into the season after a round one win, Al-Rubie admitted to a sigh of relief to have not lost this weekend.
"We had such a great start to the season and to face the prospect of a loss was quite tough to take, so to come out with that lovely little bit of composure at the last minute was great to watch," he said.
"Fantastic spirit from the boys."
The draw is Tolland's best result against Hanwood in several years, with their smallest losing margin since 2022 last year's two goal grand final loss.
Across the other fields in action at Rawlings Park, goals were raining down.
Two players kicked four on Saturday night, Lake Albert's Beck Frostick and Young's Rhys Lacey.
Tolland 2 (Zahra, Sulaiman) drew Hanwood 2 (Tello 2)
Yoogali 3 (Catanzariti, Musolino, Rizzeri) d Wagga United 0
Lake ALbert 5 (Frostick 4, Baqi) d South Wagga 2 (Osman 2)
Young 7 (Lacey 4, Hislop 2, Cameron) d Henwood Park (Ploenges 2, Yeates, own goal)
