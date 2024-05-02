Wolves prepare for grand final rematch, United rally around their own

It's not often local clubs get a session with the national head coach, but Tolland will look to put the experience to use in this weekend's grand final rematch.
Coming into the game after a 5-2 win last week, the Wolves meet with reigning premiers Hanwood at Rawlings Park this Saturday.
Both sides come into the game after good wins, however the wounds of losing a grand final remain fresh.
Coach Ahmed Al-Rubie said prior to the season's start that his team had something to prove this year and will use the loss as fuel.
Co-captain Charlton Zahra is looking forward to the game.
"We're feeling good, we're looking a lot stronger from last year, so hopefully we can keep the momentum up from round one and keep winning games," Zahra said.
Nine new players have entered the Tolland fold this season, from both inside the league and abroad.
Incoming player Dawod Khalaf impressed in his club debut last week with two goals, while stalwart Nicholas Tsipiras started the year with a brace and Oscar Williams rounded out the side's scoring shots.
Zahra said the incoming players have been welcomed additions to the squad.
"The fresh faces are good, we've got heaps of old faces in but the new boys are adding to what we had last year and giving us a little bit more depth than we had," he said.
It's that depth he hopes will play into their hands on Saturday night.
"We're stronger, and I don't know much about them this year, but we're feeling very confident," he said.
Senior player and club vice president Damon Hardinge did not have the start to the year he had hoped for.
An innocuous bump and tackle sent Hardinge to ground, and scans later confirmed a broken collarbone.
Devastated by the injury, coach Jayden Beattie said on-field incidents ripple through playing groups.
The injury occurred just 20-minutes into the game, and was felt across the field.
"it was a bit unsettling," Beattie said.
"We had to make some changes to fill the hole [on field] and it upset our whole team dynamic, and that obviously affects the way you play.
"No one wants to see their mate get injured like that."
Expecting the worst but hoping for the best, Beattie said after a strong pre-season Hardinge was primed for a good year.
Impressive in their trials and as fit as he could be, focus now shifts to keeping all players mental well-being healthy.
Though heavily involved in the club already, Beattie said the Crows community has stepped up around Hardinge.
"We've got a very close group, we're not just teammates, we're mates," he said.
"There's been plenty of well wishes to Damo and that's not just from first grade, that's from former players, people who play for other teams, he's a very respected person, and respect for our teammates is probably one of the biggest things that we try and promote at Wagga United."
While Hardinge steps away from the side, Lincoln Weir returns to the fold.
Beattie said he is a welcomed senior addition to the side.
"We lose a senior player temporarily but we gain a very experienced defender in Lincoln," he said.
"He's won a couple of premierships a few years ago and he's in my opinion, one of the best defenders in Wagga, and he's a great leader, a great teammate and we're really excited to have him on board."
With plenty of young players on the side this season, Weir's ability to direct the play on field will be of huge benefit to the squad.
Tolland v Hanwood at Rawlings Park
Wagga United v Yoogali at Rawlings Park
Lake Albert v South Wagga at Rawlings Park
Henwood Park v Young at Rawlings Park
