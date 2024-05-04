Live coverage: May 4-5 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In the Riverina League, it is the game that the whole competition has been waiting for as Collingullie-Wagga plays host to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
The two premiership favourites are the only sides still undefeated and the Demons have made the surprise move to select new recruit Jamie Mooney in their team to face the Lions.
Narrandera and Griffith also face off while Leeton-Whitton will be looking to secure back-to-back victories for the first time since 2021 as they play host to Coolamon.
In the Farrer League, all eyes will be on Tom 'Prime Train' Baulch as Barellan plays host to Temora.
Baulch has been in some strong form in recent weeks and he is aiming to help the Two Blues notch up their first win of the year.
Charles Sturt University will also look to keep their undefeated start to the year going as they travel to Gumly Oval to face East Wagga-Kooringal.
The Rock Yerong Creek will also play host to Coleambally.
In Group Nine action, Tumut will continue their search for their first win of the season as they play host to Junee while Young makes to trip to Equex to face Brothers.
Temora will also be looking to continue their strong start to the season when they host Gundagai to wrap up the Saturday action.
On Sunday, Albury faces a big challenge as they play host to the ladder-leading Kangaroos.
The second round of the Pascoe Cup is highlighted by a top of the table clash between Tolland and Hanwood while Wagga United and Yoogali FC will also face off.
Lake Albert will look to continue their unbeaten start to the season against South Wagga as will Henwood Park who are playing host to Young.
SIRU has a general bye this weekend.
Follow all the action.
