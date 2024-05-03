'That's the plan': 'Prime Train' aiming to help Barellan notch up first win

Tom 'Prime Train' Baulch is aiming to help Barellan notch up their first win of the season on Saturday as the Two Blues play host to Temora.
Baulch will don the Two Blues guernsey in a special one-off game for Barellan against the Kangaroos and he revealed he would be doing everything he could to get the club their first win of the season.
"That's the plan," Baulch said.
"Everywhere I go the number one thing is always exposure for the club and equal number one is trying to with the game and get the four points.
"That will definitely be the goal, but we'll see how we go as football is a team sport.
"There are 21 players and you can't expect someone to come in and be the difference as that's not how footy works.
"It does take 21 players and hopefully we all turn up on the weekend."
There has been plenty of excitement building for Baulch's appearance in the Farrer League since it was announced last month and he revealed he was as equally excited to run out for Barellan on Saturday.
"Yeah 100 per cent," he said.
"Peter Green came to me asking me to play footy for the club and he's probably the most passionate person I've ever met out of this whole tour in terms of footy.
"We had a breakfast together down in Melbourne and obviously he's a little bit older than my demographic is on social media.
"But for someone to kind of have an open mind and jump into something that's a little bit different than that they're used to in terms of promotion for their club, for me it's incredibly positive and very well received.
"He was very onboard and very open minded for something a little bit new and a little bit different.
"I'm really, really excited to get to Barellan."
Baulch has been named to start in the middle on Saturday and he believed that he might also be spending some time up forward.
He's been in some very good form in recent weeks and over the last month kicked eight goals whilst playing for Phillip Island and he also had 81 disposals when playing for Blighty.
Baulch was unsure if spectators could expect similar stats to be produced on Saturday and noted that those numbers are a direct result of his relationship with his teammates.
"I'm not sure, those numbers are interesting," he said.
"I was very fortunate I was getting kicked the ball a lot by my teammates and footy does come down a lot to relationships.
"If you can make a positive relationship and create good connections really early on in a club then generally you'll end up with more of the ball because they will end up kicking it to you.
"I guess that's my plan wherever I go, not for the reason of getting the ball in my hand but for the reason of giving good exposure to these various country clubs and giving the world a bit of an insight into what they offer."
Going into a new club can be a bit of a scary proposition for players and Baulch is effectively going through that experience on a weekly basis.
However Baulch said he doesn't feel daunted by the challenge at all and more just focuses on making good relationships the second he arrives at a new club.
"It's been really good," he said.
"I'm fortunate enough that I have proof previously of going in and doing my thing and clubs really loving it.
"I've got a stack of proof of what I need to do and how it's received from the club, it's always positive if I do all the right things.
"For me it's not daunting, it's just sticking to what you do and being a good bloke which can be hard for me at times but I try my best.
"It's been really positively received and I'm really grateful for that."
In addition to just playing on Saturday, Baulch will often get involved in club activities leading up to the game which gets included in his vlog that recounts the experiences from the weekend.
After arriving in Barellan on Thursday, Baulch revealed he'd be a busy boy in the lead up to the game against Temora.
"We've got a little bit of a different weekend," he said.
"We usually go to sponsors and it usually might be a pub or it might be a gym or something like that, this week the sponsor is going to be farm machinery.
"So it's something a little bit different on the vlog and a little bit different for me as well which is great because it gives people a little bit more of an insight into who really helps these clubs turnover.
"It's going to be great and I'm going to be doing some school visits and just chatting to them about fitness, health and nutrition.
"It should be a very fun weekend and obviously I'm meeting all the boys and training and finishing off the evening hopefully with a win on Saturday."
