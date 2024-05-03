Demon ready for 'trial by fire' in game against GGGM as he returns to footy

Collingullie-Wagga will have Jamie Mooney make his club debut this weekend as the Demons play host to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Mooney was only unveiled as a signing just two days ago, however he has been named in the senior side to face the undefeated Lions.
A talented junior, Mooney has spent the past three years focusing solely on his budding swimming career.
It's a huge occasion for Mooney to step back into Australian Rules, however he revealed it's just the way that he wants to return.
"Yeah it's a big game this weekend," Mooney said.
"It's good having such a big game first up, I feel like it's trial by fire.
"There's only one way to get back into it and that's by playing and we're playing the best of the best really.
"It should be a good weekend and I've been on the track training for a few weeks now getting the body right.
"I'm itching to get out there."
Mooney could be forgiven for having nerves after being out of the game for so long, however he admitted he wasn't feeling too bad ahead of his return to footy.
"There's always nerves I feel before every game," he said.
"You should be nervous I feel so it's not too different to that really, it's just the usual pre-game nerves.
"I'm more excited and keen to get back on the field more than anything."
Although only being announced as a signing this week, Mooney revealed that he's been training for the last few weeks and admitted it wasn't necessarily a walk in the park to get himself back up to scratch.
"It took a little while," he said.
"I was a bit rusty after three years, it sounds like quite a while and I wasn't even in a different code.
"It's been four years just in water, so it took a while to get back but I feel like I'm ready and Sparks (Shane Lenon) thinks I'm ready.
"I'm just keen to run out there with 'Gullie."
Mooney has been named on the bench and he's expecting to rotate through the ruck when he's on the field.
His return will mean that he will reunite with his older brother Nate who also has made the switch back to Australian Rules this season after a couple of years pursuing rugby union.
Nate has kicked 10 goals across the Demons first two games of the year and Mooney said it would be good to play alongside him on Saturday.
"It's great to see him back and kicking goals," he said.
"It'll be great fun to join him and play alongside my brother again."
Mooney revealed that he's made the decision to step away from swimming and instead will now be putting all his energy and training into his return to footy.
"My plan was always to come back to footy," he said.
"I thought having a long break away from the pool is much harder to come back to than footy.
"I gave everything I could to swimming and I don't regret anything.
"I learnt so much from swimming and from the people there, I feel that will help me in the future for my footy as well.
"Swimming is done now and the focus just goes to footy.
"It sounds like a massive task and a massive change, but I've never been able to put down the footy.
"I've always had some runs out on the track every now and again and have been kicking the footy with the brothers or a couple of mates.
"I never really put it down."
Mooney and Tom Byrnes come into an extended Demons squad for the clash against the Lions, Chad Fuller comes out of the side.
The Lions have also made two changes with Josh Walsh and Nate Hamblin coming out, Jack Sase and Jethro Peck replace the duo in the GGGM side.
