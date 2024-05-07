Huge boost for GGGM as premiership Lion returns home to the Den

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong has received a huge early season boost by welcoming premiership player Tom Anderson back to the Lions.
The midfielder went on to play 16 senior games for the Hoppers last year and he had started the year in reserve grade at the club.
A change of circumstances has led to Anderson returning home and Lions coach Sam Martyn was over the moon to welcome him back to GGGM.
"Thrilled is an understatement," Martyn said.
"We love having Tommy at our footy club and he's obviously a local junior and a much loved figure amongst our playing group and also the wider community too.
"The circumstances in Albury probably shifted where he was playing footy and he was just looking to come back home.
"He really enjoyed his time with us and he wants to get back to a familiar environment, so we'll open our arms up to Tommy and welcome him back in."
Anderson was a consistent senior performer during his time at the Hoppers and Martyn believed that his added experience at a higher level would be a huge benefit for his side.
"He's been under a fantastic coach in Tim Broomhead down in Albury," he said.
"So the experience and the knowledge he's gained from him as well as playing under that structure and system at North Albury can really benefit us.
"I'm sure Tommy can help guide some of our younger players coming through and pass on that knowledge and experience that he's learned."
The midfielder could be back in Lions colours as soon as this weekend as GGGM plays host to Leeton-Whitton.
The Lions are searching for their fifth consecutive victory while the Crows will be looking to bounce back strongly after going down by 70 points to Coolamon over the weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.