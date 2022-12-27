North Albury recruit Tom Anderson has admitted the decision to leave his home club Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong was not an easy one describing it as "probably the hardest I've ever had to make".
Anderson made his first grade debut for the Lions in 2015 and has been a mainstay in the side ever since with him admitting leaving wasn't an easy decision for him.
"I just love the club," Anderson said.
"I've been there ever since I was a little kid and I have so many good mates and cousins there.
"So leaving was probably the hardest thing that I've ever had to do, but they were all really happy for me which is good."
The Lions ended an 11-year premiership drought this year with Anderson admitting winning the grand final both made it easier and harder to leave GGGM.
"It's a mix of both," he said.
"I stayed because I wanted to win a premiership with Ganmian and we did that, so I sort of hard that ticked off.
"But then when you think that we could maybe win another that makes it a bit harder as well.
"But we got the one and that has made it easier I think."
Anderson said the move to the Hoppers has been a couple of years in the making with offers to head down to the Ovens & Murray League being available for a few seasons.
"They have sort of been onto me for a couple of years now," he said.
"There is a fella there that was originally from Ganmain as well, so he's been in my ear a little bit."
Heading to the Hoppers alongside Anderson is good mate Jamo Bouffler with him believing that it will make the move to North Albury easier.
"He was sort of keen to have a crack at a higher level as well," he said.
"When he heard that I was leaning towards North Albury they got onto him as well which is good.
"I think it will make the move a lot easier."
After establishing himself as one of the league's premier midfielders, Anderson is now very much looking forward to seeing if he can match it at a higher level.
"Yeah I'm really keen on it," he said.
"It should be good to have a crack at a bit of a higher level and I'm really looking forward to it.
"There is bloody guns everywhere in every team there and it will be good to see if I can hit my straps against them and play against higher level blokes which would be awesome."
Anderson is also looking forward to playing alongside new teammates Jack Reynolds, Nathan Dennis and Cayden Winter with the group carpooling down to training at Bunton Park.
"I've been to a couple of training's with them," he said.
"They are good blokes and I've known them from before they signed anyway, so it should be really fun I reckon.
"It's a bit of a different crowd, it should be nice."
Signing a two year contract at the Hoppers, Anderson believes that the time is right to test himself while he has still got his best football ahead of him.
"I talked to a few blokes that I know and a few of my teammates from Ganmain," he said.
"They all said that I am probably in the right age bracket to have a crack at it and if it doesn't work out you can always come home."
