'He loves his room': Cliff House camp unperturbed by Wagga Gold Cup barrier

A WIDE draw hasn't damped the spirits of the Cliff House camp heading into Friday's $200,000 listed Wagga Gold Cup (2000m).
Cliff House came up with barrier 14 at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday morning, with connections explaining it wasn't far off what they hoped for.
A full field of 16, plus four emergencies, has been assembled for this year's Wagga Gold Cup but a number of the more-fancied runners are possibilities to race elsewhere.
Cliff House is not only the sole Wagga runner in this year's cup but is also the lone representative from the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA).
Cliff House may still come in a couple of spots once scratchings are finalised and top Wagga-based jockey Danny Beasley believes that's a top place to begin from.
"I'm pretty happy," Beasley said.
"He's a really big horse, Cliff House, he loves his room, so that draw actually gives me a few options.
"I'm not a big worrier about barrier draws. You can't change them, you've just got to adapt with them and so much can happen when the gates open.
"I'm quite happy to be out a little bit on him because he's a horse that can cover a bit of ground, he's got a big action, you've got to put him in a spot where he can put those big legs down so we're all pretty happy with that."
Cliff House booked his Wagga Gold Cup place with an impressive victory in the Albury Mile (1600m) last month.
He then highlighted he is a legitimate Wagga Gold Cup contender with a four-and-a-half romp in the Gundagai Cup (1800m).
TAB opened Cliff House as an $8.00 chance in their Gold Cup market on Tuesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.