A popular hometown hope locked in for Wagga Gold Cup start

ALBURY Mile winner Cliff House is bound for the $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m).
Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly has confirmed Cliff House will head towards the feature race after winning exemption of the ballot with his Albury Mile victory last week.
The winners of the Albury Mile, Gundagai Cup and Murrumbidgee Cup are all automatic qualifiers for the Wagga Gold Cup on May 3.
Donnelly went within a nose of Wagga Gold Cup wins with Devised in 2012 and 2013 and has only been represented by Jo Jo Girl, who finished ninth in 2015 and 2016, since.
Donnelly said Cliff House will now be set for a tilt at the cup.
"Yeah definitely. The owners are bloody happy I can tell you. Except for one, they're all coming," Donnelly said.
Cliff House has won six of his 13 starts with Donnelly achieving his best results with the five-year-old when spacing his runs a month apart.
The six weeks between the Albury Mile and the Gold Cup did pose a problem and Donnelly has decided to take Cliff House to the $36,000 Gundagai Cup (1800m) on Sunday week.
"He's going to run at Gundagai and then four weeks between runs," Donnelly said.
"I had to run somewhere. It might be that he cops the two week back up anyway but I didn't want to experiment with it two weeks out from the Wagga Cup.
"If he had already had a distance run I probably would have gone ahead and trialled him but he hasn't had a distance run since his first preparation so we'll go 1600, 1800, 2000."
Cliff House, a $7000 tried purchase, has only raced over further than a mile on one occasion when he finished third in an 1800m event in his first preparation.
The way Cliff House finished at Albury last week suggests the 2000m will be no problem but Donnelly concedes the step up in distance is a query.
"It is a question mark I think," Donnelly said.
"Whether he's ready for it. All along I wasn't actually going to run him in the Wagga Cup but when he ran first up, he was looking for the ground.
"It's a slight question mark but the way he's racing, it looks like he will get it.
"Danny (Beasley) is pretty confident that he will, that's why he rode him the way he did the other day. If you're going to Wagga, you've got to get back, settle and get home and the way he raced the other day, that's the way he likes racing.
"That was like his Randwick win, it was probably a bit better. He was held up, he had to wait for the second horse to go and then come around him. He normally doesn't sprint like that."
With last year's fourth placegetter, Another One, to miss this year's Wagga Gold Cup due to injury, the decision to send Cliff House that way guarantees a hometown hope in the race.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.