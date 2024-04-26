Tumut teenager promoted to Swifts' 11th player for Super Netball season

TUMUT netballer Grace Whyte has been named as NSW Swifts' 11th player for the Super Netball season.
Whyte secured her first Super Netball contract not long after being recently named in the Australian under 19 team.
The 11th player is a new initiative introduced by Netball Australia which offers Super Netball clubs the opportunity to sign an extra athlete who can be brought into the match day squad for tactical purposes, not just in the case of injury or illness to a member of the main squad of 10.
The promotion continues an impressive rise through the netball ranks by Whyte, who entered the Swifts Academy in 2022 and was then elevated to training partner a year later.
The attacking Whyte was part of the undefeated NSW under 19 team that claimed gold at the 2024 National Netball Championships in Victoria earlier this month.
Whyte said it was a dream come true when she received the call from Swifts head coach Briony Akle.
"I have always dreamed of being a Swift and while I know this doesn't guarantee me any court time, it takes me a step closer and for that I am very grateful," Whyte told the Swifts website.
"Being part of the Swifts environment as a training partner is something I never take for granted and I love being challenged and learning every day, especially from Samantha Wallace-Joseph, Helen Housby and Sophie Fawns, who are all so well established at SSN level.
"What excites me most is getting the opportunity to continue my development by seeing even more of what it takes to become a Super Netball champion.
"I really want to thank my family, especially my Mum, as well as all the coaches who have helped me along the way from my junior days in Tumut to NSW state teams as well as the Swifts Academy."
Swifts head coach Briony Akle said Whyte was deserving of the promotion.
"Firstly, I would like to congratulate Grace and everyone who has played a role in her development to this point," Akle told the Swifts' website.
"Grace is a wonderful young woman who has fantastic ability on court and her attitude off the court is top notch too. Her family and everyone in the NSW state team and QBE Swifts Academy programs should be very proud after hearing this news.
"When Grace played for us in pre-season she was fearless in her approach and while she is still very much an athlete in development, we were very impressed with what we saw.
"What the 11th player initiative allows us to do is enhance the exposure we can give to our Training Partner and pathway athletes who could be called on at any time. Over the last few years injury has forced us dig deep into our programs, and thankfully everyone has hit the ground running.
"That's a testament to the pathways and it's important that we make use of this additional player initiative because it's an extension of them."
Whyte becomes the second Riverina Swift player, following in the footsteps of Wagga's Sophie Fawns.
The Swifts have won one of their opening two games of the Super Netball season and face the Firebirds in round three on Sunday.
