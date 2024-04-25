Foster enjoying return to Group Nine as 'Roos prepare for toughest test yet

TALENTED utility back Zeik Foster is loving life back at Kangaroos.
The 27-year-old has returned home to Group Nine this season after nine years away chasing his rugby league 'dream'.
He and partner Beck decided it was time to move home to Wagga and Foster was quick to sign at Kangaroos and play alongside younger brother Bowie.
It has been exactly what Foster was looking for.
"The move has been pretty easy so far, obviously growing up here," Foster said.
"It's been really good, back playing with the Roos boys and obviously playing with Boz for the first time.
"It's been heaps good fun playing footy with Boz. He's been playing awesome footy as well, which has been good."
Foster last played with Kangaroos in 2015, before joining Canberra Raiders' under 20s squad.
He enjoyed a stint in the Queensland Cup with Central Queensland Cobras before spending three seasons with St George Illawarra in the NSW Cup.
Foster then spent a couple of years with Collegians before deciding to return home.
He's confident he's returned a better player.
"It was really good. A really good experience for us, chasing the dream a bit," he said.
"We moved around a fair bit. Started in Canberra, went to Sydney and then up to Rockhampton and back down to Wollongong so covered a fair bit of distance.
"I was heaps lucky in that time to be coached by some really good coaches so I've learnt a heap over them nine years since I've been gone.
"It's been unreal coming back with a bit of experience and I've been loving it."
Foster has slotted into the centres at Kangaroos upon his return. It's something he's had to readjust to after spending most of his time in the halves while away.
But with captain-coach Nathan Rose and former coach James Smart partnering in the halves at Kangaroos, Foster was happy to play wherever needed.
"It's something I've had to readjust to. I haven't played centre for a fair few years now," he said.
"I've been more in the halves and a little bit of fullback. But just as our team sits, that's the best spot for me at the moment.
"We've got some pretty good depth. I've adjusted to it in the last few weeks and I've enjoyed it. It's been good."
Foster said he was pleasantly surprised by the nature of pre-season training at Kangaroos and believes it's been one of the reasons behind their unbeaten start to the year.
"We've stacked up pretty well," Foster said.
"We've had a really tough pre-season, especially for around here. It did surprise me a bit how tough it was. Everyone was 100 per cent invested and bought into it so it put us in a really good spot for the year and to start the year.
"Along with our strong squad as well. There's a few boys in ressies that are missing out on first grade that could easily slot in so we've actually got a good base at the club, which is really good.
"It keeps all the boys hungry and fighting for a spot. It's a long season too so with injuries and that, being able to bring the boys in to do a job, it's awesome."
Gundagai downed Albury 20-18 at Greenfield Park in round one and then had the bye last week.
"It has been a couple of easy games but it's been good, it's been good to come back to," he said.
"I think we're all really keen for Gundy this week, which is obviously going to be a pretty tough test.
"I think they won their first round against Albury, they went there and won, so they're going to be really tough.
"It's good that it's our home game, that will play in our favour a little bit but they're going to be tough to play."
