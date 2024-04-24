Demons produce video footage that sees Durnan's striking report thrown out

COLLINGULLIE-Wagga ruck Sam Durnan is free to face Coolamon on Saturday.
Durnan had his match-day report for allegedly striking Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes opponent Tom Smith in the Riverina League clash last Saturday thrown out by AFL NSW-ACT's match review panel.
The decision to drop the report of Durnan came after Collingullie-Wagga was able to provide footage of the alleged incident to the match review panel.
AFL NSW-ACT community football operations coordinator Maddy O'Connor informed the Demons that the match review panel agreed that the footage shows that Durnan 'does not strike the MCUE player as reported by the umpire'.
The original report was graded as intentional, high contact and low impact and equates to a two-game suspension, that can be reduced to one with an early guilty plea.
The decision to drop the report means Durnan is free to play against Coolamon at Kindra Park on Sunday.
