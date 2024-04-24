Pair of Goannas defenders accept early pleas from match review panel

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes defender Lachie Johnson will miss the Goannas next two games against Narrandera and Leeton-Whitton after accepting a two-game ban for umpire abuse.
Johnson was reported during Saturday's loss to the Demons for using abusive, insulting or obscene language towards or in relation to an umpire and the incident had been graded as high level and high volume.
The incident was believed to have involved a goal umpire following a decision made during the contest.
The defender had been looking at four games down to three with an early plea, however the charge was downgraded to medium volume which carries a penalty of three games down to two with an early plea, which the Goannas accepted.
His omission will mean that the Goannas will have at least one spot to fill in their side and MCUE coach Nelson Foley earlier in the week predicted there were a few players who would be close to senior selection for the Eagles game.
"We had Jay Demby play really well," Foley said.
"He had his first game back from his finger injury, he played really well in the reserves.
"We'll see how he's pulled up after that, but he's certainly a chance.
"Then Liam Crittenden and Xav Moller have both been playing well in the 17's and reserve grade respectively.
"Whether it's this week or in the next couple of weeks, there's no doubt those boys will get a crack."
MCUE defender Riley Cole is free to play this weekend after the Goannas accepted a reprimand for striking.
Cole was reported for striking Demons forward Sam Stening off the ball in the goal square.
The incident was graded as intentional, body contact and low impact which brought a charge of one week down to a reprimand with an early plea, which the Goannas accepted.
Meanwhile, there is yet to be a confirmed outcome for Collingullie-Wagga ruckman Sam Durnan regarding his report for allegedly striking Goannas ruck Tom Smith on Saturday.
