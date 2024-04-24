The Daily Advertiser
Pair of Goannas defenders accept early pleas from match review panel

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated April 24 2024 - 6:01pm, first published 5:50pm
MCUE will be without defender Lachie Johnson for the next fortnight as the Goannas take on Narrandera and Leeton-Whitton. Picture by Les Smith
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes defender Lachie Johnson will miss the Goannas next two games against Narrandera and Leeton-Whitton after accepting a two-game ban for umpire abuse.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

