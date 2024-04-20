Demons overcome inaccuracy to make statement with huge win over Goannas

Collingullie-Wagga opened their season with a huge statement as they defeated Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes by 61 points.
After a slow start, the Demons entered the first break with a 23-point lead and despite some wayward goal-kicking, never really looked back as they ran out 14.21 (105) to 6.8 (44) winners.
Sam Stening and Nate Mooney were outstanding up forward for the Demons and combined for nine goals in the big victory.
It was a big day for the club as they celebrated five premiership reunions at Crossroads Oval and Demons co-coach Nick Perryman was glad his side could secure the four points.
"To get a win like that on a day like today is really special," Perryman said.
"There were a few cobwebs there in our game, but we're glad to get the four points."
Most of the cobwebs for the Demons were on show in front of goal early as they only managed a return of 3.8 in the opening term despite dominating the contest.
They would eventually finish at 14.21 for the game and Perryman conceded their conversion in front of goal would need some work.
"We were a bit shaky early," he said.
"But to their credit they got numbers back and rushed a few behinds, there's a bit to work on there particularly in the first half for sure."
The Demons had to wait for their opening game of the season after having the round one bye and Perryman admitted it was a pretty pleasing first-up performance.
"It was pretty good overall," he said.
"I think the effort and our attitude was really good, there's a few things defensively we need to fix up.
"First game of the year we've got a fair bit to work on, but we'll watch the game and look for some improvements in a few areas."
It took 20 minutes for the first goal of the game to be registered as both sides combined for 10 behinds to open the contest at Crossroads Oval in what were perfect conditions for football.
Stening then kicked three goals in a three-minute burst to see the Demons ahead at quarter time by 23 points.
Two goals to one in the second term then extended the Demons lead out to 32 points at the main break.
The Goannas showed a bit of fight early in the third term and kicked the opening two goals of the quarter through Flynn Collins and Harrison Wheeler to bring the margin back to 20 points.
However, four of the next five goals ahead of three-quarter-time saw the Demons take a 40-point lead into the final break.
Mooney then enjoyed a bit of reward late kicking three goals in the final term as the Demons notched up a 61-point win in what was at times a fiery contest.
Stening and Mooney combined for nine goals in the win and Perryman said he was impressed with the forward duo's performance.
"They were both good," he said.
"They competed all day and they sort of cashed in at the end there, I was really pleased."
Assistant coach Kane Flack also had a strong game for the Demons through the midfield and Perryman agreed he was impressive in the victory.
"Yeah Flacky was good," he said.
"He was tough all day and he worked super hard, I was really pleased with his game."
It was a big day for the club and they celebrated with wins across first grade, reserve grade and under 17.5's.
Demons co-coach Shane Lenon said it was great to see the club enjoy some success on such an important day and he believed the results are proof the club as a whole is heading in the right direction.
"We created a bit of history last weekend in our juniors, they won every grade of footy," Lenon said.
"We've won three grades today, on Thursday night we had our 15's and 17's training at five o'clock and then our seniors trained at six o'clock.
"We had 100 plus footballers train at the ground on Thursday night, there was young families here, kids and netballers.
"You'd swear it was a home a away game on Thursday night here, there's a great feeling around the club.
"Obviously today was great and we kicked off the season with three wins, I'm rapt for our under 17's.
"They got beat every game last year and the average losing margin was 100 points, they've come here today and they've beat last years premiers.
"I'm really rapt with our 17's, I'm rapt with our reserves and our obviously I'm rapt we've started the season with a win in the one's.
"But from a club perspective it's really positive and me and Pez (Perryman) don't look at it at just first grade, we look at the whole club.
"It's pretty exciting times."
Full Time
Collingullie Wagga 3.8 5.13 9.16 14.21 (105)
MCUE 0.3 1.5 4.6 6.8 (44)
GOALS: Collingullie Wagga: S.Stening 5, N.Mooney 4, S.Jolliffe 2, J.Klemke 1, B.McMillan 1, K.Flack 1; MCUE: F.Collins 3, H.Wheeler 1, T.Wheeler 1, L.Kendall 1
BEST: Collingullie Wagga: E.Perryman, T.Howard, S.Jolliffe, J.Perryman, S.Durnan, K.Flack; MCUE: H.Collins, L.Kendall, L.Johnson, B.Jones, T.Wheeler, F.Collins
