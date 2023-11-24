Mooney the latest recruit to join Collingullie ahead of next season

Collingullie-Glenfield Park has signed former Marrar young gun Nathanael Mooney for next season.
Mooney is the latest addition to the Demons ahead of next season following the recent signings of Ryan Collins, Josh Klemke and Brad McMillan for 2024.
A talented young athlete, Mooney made his senior debut at just 15 years of age at Marrar kicking five goals against Coleambally in 2018.
He also spent time with Waratahs in the Southern Inland competition before making the move to Canberra for university.
Mooney has spent the last couple of years playing rugby union in Canberra with Gungahlin however he is making the move back to Wagga ahead of next season.
His signing with the Demons will see him reunite with former Marrar coach Shane Lenon who is co-coaching Collingullie next season alongside Nick Perryman.
Mooney's addition further boosts the Demons list ahead of next season adding to their near 100 per cent rate of retention.
