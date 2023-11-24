The Daily Advertiser
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Mooney the latest recruit to join Collingullie ahead of next season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 24 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Marrar young gun Nathanael Mooney has signed with Collingullie-Glenfield Park for next season.
Former Marrar young gun Nathanael Mooney has signed with Collingullie-Glenfield Park for next season.

Collingullie-Glenfield Park has signed former Marrar young gun Nathanael Mooney for next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.