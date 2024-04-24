From cubs on the courts to A grade Tigers, these girls have become family

There's one word that comes to mind when you ask Wagga Tigers A graders about their club.
Family.
First taking the court as primary school students with dresses too big and shooting ring lowered, and impressive six players in this season's A grade squad has stayed at the club their entire netball careers.
Elisa Cook, Eliza Kelly, Harriet Priest, Claudia Wheatley, Phoebe Wadley, and Zali Wheatley have stuck by the Tigers since juniors.
Whether they arrived after generations of their family passing through the club or fell into the teams by happenstance, they all agreed the club has become an important addition to their lives.
Reflecting on lives growing up together on court, the girls said it's special to look around and realise they're still playing with girls they were as children.
"I've been at Tigers forever, my whole family has gone through Tigers, ever since I started playing netball I've been here," Kelly said.
"I didn't realise I was growing up with them until I got here and go 'we played together when we were 10' it's weird to realise that, we're quite close friends now but we've known each other for a long time."
The relationship club members have off the court is hugely important to their on-court success.
Developing those connections across years together has made transitioning into new teams and higher grades easier for players.
"It's one of the most important things, it's not much fun going out there if you're not happy at the club you're at, it also makes everyone gel a bit better, that connection off court carries onto the court," Kelly said.
Priest echoed her words, adding that she feels the connection Tigers players feels unique to them.
The club has been a touch-point throughout their lives and continues to be not only an escape but a source of community during times of need.
"It's always been a close group of girls at Tigers, but I don't think there are many clubs that are like that," Priest said.
"It makes everything so easy, you all get along, you help each other, if you need anything there is always someone happy to help you out."
Involved in sporting clubs across the region, including at representative levels, Wheatley has played in a lot of teams.
Despite her experiences elsewhere, she said the thought of leaving has never crossed her mind.
Moving into seniors, she had her sights set on playing top grade, but the opportunity came around sooner than expected.
"I was fortunate when I came into seniors when I trialled I got into A res straight away, and then I worked from there to A grade which was really nice," Wheatley said.
"Moving from juniors into A res was a big jump, it's so different from juniors into seniors, and then working into A grade was what I wanted to do, I didn't think I'd do it so quick, but having amazing coaches when I first went in there just made the experience so much easier and made me a bit less nervous playing."
Cook has also worked her way into the A grade side after progressing through the B and A reserve teams.
She said it's been a great learning experience, and having high quality, approachable coaches has been essential in her development.
"It's nice to have coaches around the club that back you, that will help you move up the grades when you're ready to," Cook said.
"It's a really important relationship, I had Jess [Allen] as my coach last year in A res, and it just makes coming training and coming to games more fun when you can have a bit of laugh but it's also serious at the same time."
Coming into her first A grade team this season, Wadley said the continuity of players, coaches, and supporters through her years at the club has been special.
Building her confidence, and skill set, over close to a decade with the club, she is excited to have made it to the top grade.
Allen's open and approachable coaching style has made it easy for players filtering into her side.
Able to speak up without fear of reprimand, Wadley said her guidance is invaluable to the team.
"The girls are so welcoming, we're a really close team," Wadley said.
"We're all very talkative at training which is good and coaching wise Jess has been really easy to get along with as a coach.
"She coaches in such an approachable way that if you're not happy you can go up to her, and there's no judgement, you can speak about how you feel."
The Tigers are hopeful to earn their second win of the season this weekend over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at home.
Coming into the game after a bye last weekend, they've had a stop-start season so far but are hoping to build momentum in the coming weeks.
Saturday, April 17
Wagga Tigers v Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Robertson Oval.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes v Narrandera at Mangoplah Sportsground.
Turvey Park v Leeton-Whitton at Maher Oval.
Sunday, April 28
Coolamon v Collingullie-Wagga at Kindra Park.
