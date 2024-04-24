The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

From cubs on the courts to A grade Tigers, these girls have become family

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 24 2024 - 6:05pm, first published 4:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Tigers A grade netballers Harriet Priest, Phoebe Wadley, Claudia Wheatley, Elisa Cook and Eliza Kelly have played with the club since juniors. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga Tigers A grade netballers Harriet Priest, Phoebe Wadley, Claudia Wheatley, Elisa Cook and Eliza Kelly have played with the club since juniors. Picture by Les Smith

There's one word that comes to mind when you ask Wagga Tigers A graders about their club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.