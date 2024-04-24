Hunt for hammer-wielding robber who fled servo with cash, cigarettes

Police are on the hunt for a hammer-wielding robber who threatened a service station employee before taking off with cash and cigarettes.
Police were called to the Shell service station on Bourke Street in Tolland about 5.30am on Tuesday, April 23, following reports of an armed robbery.
A spokesperson for police confirmed an unidentified person had entered the station and threatened a 31-year-old male employee with a hammer.
The person, whose gender has not yet been confirmed, fled the scene with cash and cigarettes, police said.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District attended the service station and set up a crime scene as part of investigations into the incident.
Police have appealed to the public for assistance in identifying the robber.
The service station, located on the corner of Bourke Street and Temerloh Avenue, has been subject to several robberies over the years.
In February 2022, police launched a search for a man who held up the same service station - also with a hammer.
On that occasion, police said the weapon-wielding bandit approached the man behind the counter, threatened them and then fled the scene on a bicycle with stolen cash and cigarettes.
In November 2019, a man allegedly armed himself with a knife and tried to hold up the attendant.
Anyone with any information has being urged to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Wagga Police Station on 6922 2599.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.