McPherson, Moller hope nationals will help their next steps towards the top

The road to Netball National Championships is a hard one, but for local athletes Emily McPherson and Ava Moller it's just one step closer to their elite netball goals.
The teenagers played for NSW and the Northern Territory respectively, and have been building their netball portfolios as they look towards Super Netball.
Former Wagga junior Kaylah Upfield also took to the court, for ACT, to begin what she hopes will be a big year for her career.
With nationals finished, next on McPherson's list is to earn her NSW Premier League debut.
The teenager was elevated from training partner to contracted player for South Coast Blaze in February and is hoping to take what she learnt at nationals to earn a spot on court.
"It was a bit surreal when we arrived at nationals," McPherson said.
"It was definitely not only physically tough, but playing there helped me mentally as well.
"Those games are so tough, especially games we would come back from like a 10 goal deficit and having to stay resilient and pick up as a whole team, mentally it definitely strengthened me.
"That's really good, especially coming into premier league, I'm able to play now because nationals has finished, so that mental strength is definitely something I can take away from the nationals campaign."
Hopeful to take court within the next fortnight, McPherson joins the club alongside fellow Wagga athlete Upfield.
The former Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes shooter moved to Canberra in 2022 and had her premier league debut in round one.
While both McPherson and Upfield come from the Riverina League, they've not worked together in the circle before, and McPherson is looking forward to hopefully taking the court together.
Barely taking the court in the first two nationals games, McPherson said it was a learning experience to adjust in real time to get the time on court she wanted.
Speaking with team coach Abbey McCulloch, she asked for feedback, and showed she could put it into action immediately.
"We were encouraged to ask for feedback and after that talk, I was put on to start the next game," she said.
"Our coaches were really open and encouraging us to ask for that feedback, and I think that was really good because it fostered a really positive environment, so that even though we lost of those games they still were positive and helped us find those little wins."
McPherson said it was an extremely important chance to find confidence to ask for help and experience the intensity of national competition.
Looking forward to not just a premier league debut, but beyond, she said the experience felt like a pivotal moment.
"I felt like this is somewhere I want to stay," she said.
"This is where I feel like I belong, it was such an intense environment and that's how it's going to be if I want to pursue that Super Netball dream, and that's where I want to be."
First selected as a training partner with the NSW team in 2022, Moller has been part of the Netball NSW regional emerging talent team for the past two years, and made it back as a state training partner this year.
Low on numbers, the Northern Territory invited the GWS Fury regional immersion athlete to attend trials, where she was selected to join their nationals campaign.
It's an opportunity she did not take lightly.
"I was really excited, I knew that this might be my only opportunity to play nationals, so I took it straight away," Moller said.
"I think it gives you a taste of what it's like at the top level.
"I think having that taste you definitely want to keep going and go back next year and still try out, and try to get into the top teams.
"It was so good to be able to play."
Part of the sides first win in several years, Moller said being with the team in that moment was special, and a chance to reflect on how far they've come.
"NT haven't won games in a long time, no one could remember the last time they'd won, so it was great to be able to not only win for myself,but for the other girls," she said.
"Some of the girls had gone through four years of nationals and never won a game, so that was really nice."
Returning her focus to the Riverina League for the remainder of the year, she's hopeful to earn yet another A grade premiership medal.
"I'm excited to be getting back into it and paying every week with my favourite people," she said.
"I'm so excited to play and I think all the teams are very different this year and everyone's so strong, so it's an exciting competition."
