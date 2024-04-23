The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

McPherson, Moller hope nationals will help their next steps towards the top

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
April 23 2024 - 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga netballers Ava Moller and Emily McPherson played for Northern Territory and NSW respectively at the National Netball Championships.
Wagga netballers Ava Moller and Emily McPherson played for Northern Territory and NSW respectively at the National Netball Championships.

The road to Netball National Championships is a hard one, but for local athletes Emily McPherson and Ava Moller it's just one step closer to their elite netball goals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.