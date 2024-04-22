The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Wagga happy to host again after Regional Round brings the softball to town

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
April 22 2024 - 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crisy McSavaney successfully slides into home base for a run for the United Flames in the Waratah League softball at French Fields. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Crisy McSavaney successfully slides into home base for a run for the United Flames in the Waratah League softball at French Fields. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

The arrival of the Waratah League to Wagga was not only welcomed by the local softball community, but benefited regional support for the sport across the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.