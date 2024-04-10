Locals to feature in Waratah regional round as top talent arrived in Wagga

For the first time the Waratah League will play it's opening round in regional NSW, and Wagga has been selected as its host.
More than 250 players, officials, and spectators are expected to arrive in town for the two-day round-robin, which marks the start of the softball season.
The state second grade league reformed after a 10 year recess in 2023, and is a key pathway for athletes pursuing elite level softball.
NSW Softball event coordinator Aimee Sutton said the regional round is an important opportunity to showcase high performance softball to the regions and acts as a perfect starting point for the season.
With teams all enthusiastic about the first round road trip, Sutton said it's also a chance for them to bond early on in the season.
"We've catered it so that people can actually get excited about it and think of it as a really fun opportunity and a fun weekend away, as opposed to something in the back of their mind, where it's more of a chore," Sutton said.
"Teams can use it as a bonding experience, as well, at lot of the teams in this league are not association based, so people that wouldn't normally play together are, so the fact that we made the regional weekend, the first weekend of the league, and they're playing a full round robin while they're there, it's a really good opportunity for these teams to get to know each other, play together, and bond."
Selecting the middle weekend of the school holidays, Sutton said Softball NSW has done everything in their power to make it as accessible to teams as possible.
Eleven teams will play over the two days of competition, with spectators offered an early look into the future of top softball in Australia.
"It's the competition that our up and coming players, mainly from like the 14s and 16s age group, and some a bit older, who are on the cusp of making state teams," Sutton said.
"They get to develop in a very competitive sense against people that are similar capabilities, so they aren't getting absolutely annihilated by our state and national players each week."
The weekend isn't just a great opportunity for the players though, but officials too.
Several Wagga-based umpires have been invited to officiate across the weekend, while Sutton is confident there'll be local talent playing too.
"We will have locals officiating that weekend too because we've already pulled from the local ranks," Sutton said.
"Some of the teams umpires couldn't make it down so we pulled from the local group which then gives them a lot of experience umpiring for high level games that they wouldn't necessarily get in the region."
Sutton said she hopes having the league arrive in Wagga will help promote the sport locally and provide clearer pathways for talent looking to move up the ranks.
The 2024 Waratah League will be in Wagga from April 20 to 21, with games to be held at French Fields.
