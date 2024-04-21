Versatility key for Temora as undermanned side scores try after try

Temora has continued their strong start to the Group Nine season with a 30-point thrashing over reigning premiers Tumut.
Sore and bruised from last week's win over Junee, the Dragons were lower on numbers than usual, but it didn't prevent them from crossing the line seven times in their 38-8 win.
Playing coach Josh McCrone was pleased with the win.
"It was a beautiful day as it always is in Temora," McCrone said.
"We had a bit of a run of possession and territory, and ran in a few tries, Tumut are in a rebuilding phase, we understand that, but from our perspective we had a few boys out today so it was good to walk away with seven tries.
"It was a bit disappointing to let two in late, but it was good to score the seven tries."
Moving players across the field and out of their usual positions, McCrone said it's important to have flexibility within his playing group.
"We had blokes playing not where they're going to be all year, a few blokes played different positions, so it was good to come away still with a decent win," he said.
"The thing is, you can prepare for a perfect world, so the more people who are thrown into new positions the better, because on the last game of the year you could be thrown into a spot that you might not have been in all year but if we can put people in those positions earlier in the season, and they can get half comfortable there, that's good for us."
The Dragons were without Kris Rands, Brandon Taylor, and Billy Reardon for the clash, but McCrone expects the latter two to return for round three.
Big for them in their round one game, Hayden Lomax stepped up again and opened the scoring for the day.
"He's the glue in the middle, he's fantastic
"It's not very often that your best defender in the middle is your hooker, but we're privileged to have that, he full stops a few blokes in the middle there and he's done a great job."
New recruit Maleke Morris backed up an impressive club debut in round one with another strong performance.
Impressing through preseason, McCrone said he believes the teenager is an untapped talent.
Playing in centre for the last two weeks, McCrone would like to move him elsewhere, but is impressed all the same.
Returning this season after a year off, Joel Kelly was also a dual try scorer for the home team.
"Maleke's been massive for us, he's a kid that came to us and said he wanted a change and we're more than happy to have him," McCrone said.
"His talent is untapped, he's done a really good pre-season and is looking really fit compared to when he got here, I'm excited for him to play decent footy.
"Joel had a year off last year, just had a daughter and we're keen to have him back, he's a really big finisher.
"Both are really big contributors for us."
