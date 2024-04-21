Mangoplah turns momentum in their favour to overcome uncharacteristic start

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes held on for a four goal win after an uncharacteristic start to their game at Crossroads Oval.
Coach Lisa Reynoldson said she could see before the game began that her playing group was flat but was relieved that the side stepped up to earn a 39-35 win over Collingullie-Wagga.
Unable to pinpoint what caused their slow start, Reynoldson said nerves might have gotten the better of them for a while.
"It was a close game, we were down by four at the quarter break and then had 12-goal turnaround in the second quarter," Reynoldson said.
"I could tell before the girls even took the court, we were just a bit flat, and that was how they went into the game.
"Coming off that first quarter it was definitely about just trying to get them to up the intensity.
"I'm not sure what it was but I could definitely see when they walked over (after warm up) they were quiet, maybe it was a bit of nerves as well mixed in, we knew it was going to be a tough one."
Not an issue they've experienced in either of their round games before this weekend, Reynoldson said it will be a topic of discussion in training this week.
Despite it though, the Goannas swung the game back in their favour to emerge victorious.
Down the court she was impressed with how the squad played, but was particularly pleased with Phoebe Wallace through the mid-court.
"Phoebe runs a full game at centre and gives it all, she's a very fit girl, every game we play there's always multiple centres on her, so for her to be able to run out full games is amazing," she said.
The defensive pairing of Rio Weidemann and Kate Wallace has started to gel well also.
The pair have not worked under the ring together before, with Weidemann new to the side, and Wallace moving into the ring after running wing defence last season.
Reynoldson said defensive circle pairings are hard work, but she is pleased with what she is seeing.
"I really think yesterday really highlighted that they're starting to get really used to playing with one another and playing together," she said.
"In a defensive circle, you really have to be a team, and work together more than really anywhere else in the court, so I really think that they're starting to solidify that combination together."
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 47 d Narrandera 39
Griffith 62 d Leeton-Whitton 38
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 39 d Collingullie-Wagga 35
Coolamon 63 d Turvey Park 41
