Bushpigs continue undefeated start as Temora enjoy first win of the year

CHARLES Sturt University continued their undefeated start to the Farrer League season with an impressive 12-point win over Northern Jets on Saturday.
With the game in the balance, the Bushpigs kicked three unanswered goals in the final term to score an important win, 11.6 (72) to 8.13 (61) at Peter Hastie Oval.
Max Findlay proved the star, pushing to full-forward in the last quarter where he kicked two and set up the other.
The Bushpigs led by about 30 points midway through the second term before some Jack Harper heroics got the Jets back within a goal at half-time.
The Jets kept coming with Charlie McCormack kicking a goal after the three-quarter-time siren to give his team a narrow lead.
But with both teams set for a final term showdown, it was CSU who had all of the run and desperation, pulling away for an 11-point win.
CSU co-coach Travis Cohalan was pleased to grab a rare win over the Jets.
"They're a team we rate very highly," Cohalan said.
"Obviously they made the grand final last year and went close to winning it, they knocked us out of the finals last year as well, they have a lot of strike power still, even though they've lost a few so they're never easy.
"I think in my four years here prior to today we'd beaten them once and that was the first year so they really seem to rise against us every year."
Cohalan was proud of his players in the way that they overcame some adversity to get the job done against good opposition.
"We were faced with some challenges today, we've had round one a couple of weeks ago, then we had a bye and uni break this week so we haven't had all the boys available to train for the last two weeks so it's been a bit difficult," he said.
"They all came back to play obviously but we haven't had that opportunity to build connectivity so I said to the boys before we played today, whatever happens today, I'm really looking forward to the next seven or eight weeks because we get continuity of footy and continuity of training with the boys all here and no uni break.
"It was really good to get the win today. They showed a lot of character really, they were challenged and down at three-quarter-time and it would have been easy to go into your shell against a team that has had the wood over us really in the last four years but the boys came out and played some excellent footy.
"I think we had 16 to five inside 50s in the last quarter and 25 or 26 tackles so it was a really impressive last quarter."
Cohalan believes the win was a sign of the growing maturity of the university group.
"I think so. The majority of the group have been together for three or four years now and they're starting to really learn cues in games, a bit of game awareness, when to control tempo, when to maintain the ball, when to force a stoppage, just doing the right things at the right time," he said.
"Trent (Cohalan) and I spoke to them at the start about being harder for longer, we knew it would be a challenge and it would take until the last quarter for it to break open or for the result either way and I think today we just ended up being harder for longer and that was the end result."
Jack McKay provided the Bushpigs with first use from the ruck and was one of their better players.
Trent Cohalan won a lot of footy through the midfield, while Harry Wakefield provided good rebound from half-back.
Findlay produced the heroics when it mattered but Hayden Wooden (three goals) and Dusty Rogers (two goals) also had valuable contributions.
Jack Harper was by far and away the Jets' best player. In a concern for them, Charlie McCormack battled a shoulder injury throughout.
Now with two wins from two games and sitting second on the ladder, just how far can the Bushpigs go?
Cohalan was not getting carried away with the good start, heading into a battle with North Wagga next week.
"To be honest, we haven't really discussed much beyond the first few rounds," he said.
"We were pretty happy with the maturity of the guys who have been in the group now for three or four years. We thought we would get that linear progression, that natural progression continue, the growth, which it has.
"We've been fortunate enough that we've recruited Hugh Wakefield, who's fitted in well, but we've had some new uni students who have come to the club who are really making an impact in their first year at the club as well."
Full-time
CSU Bushpigs 2.0 7.2 8.4 11.6 (72)
Northern Jets 0.4 5.7 8.9 8.13 (61)
GOALS: CSU Bushpigs: H.Wooden 3, D.Rogers 2, S.Holgate 2, M.Findlay 2, T.Cohalan 1, O.Wortley 1; Northern Jets: J.Harper 3, B.McKinnon 2, B.McLean 1, J.Fisher 1, C.Mccormack 1
BEST: CSU Bushpigs: J.McKay, D.Rogers, H.Wakefield, T.Cohalan, M.Findlay, H.Wooden; Northern Jets: B.McLean, N.Fairman, H.Gaynor, H.Roscarel, J.Avis, S.Clemson.
TEMORA co-coach Will Reinhold issued a reminder of his talent with a dominant best-on-ground performance in the Kangaroos' maiden win of the season.
Reinhold booted five goals and was 'a level above' as Temora proved too good for North Wagga 15.5 (95) to 8.10 (58) at McPherson Oval on Saturday.
The Saints got the jump on Temora early and led by 20 points at the first change.
But a seven-goal second term from the visitors saw them surge to a 12-point half-time lead.
From there, the Kangaroos ran away with it as North Wagga could only manage two goals after the break.
Temora co-coach Zac Oliver said he and Reinhold were proud to get their first win in charge.
"It is, it's a relief but we're also pretty proud as well," Oliver said.
"All that hard work that we did pre-season, I think it's good for the fellas to be rewarded. We're more proud of them but a little bit of relief too."
After a couple of heavy defeats to Marrar and The Rock-Yerong Creek to open the season, Oliver said his group deserved this win.
"We started a bit slow, which is something in the past Temora's been guilty of but we wrestled it back, we played to our game plan," he said.
"Credit to them, they stuck with us and then we won the arm wrestle and ran on with it, which was really pleasing to see as a coach, see a team finish off and continue to dominate around the ground.
"I think that's what pleases me the most, that they really deserve the win and everyone was one, relieved, but also really, really happy that our hard work paid off."
Reinhold showed why he's arguably the best player in the Farrer League with a big performance.
Luke Murray gave Temora plenty of grunt, Jock Cornell played his best game in Temora colours and Brayden Burgess was strong up forward and kicked a couple of goals.
Oliver hopes the win will hold Temora in good stead moving forward.
"I think we just had a bit more composure and we trusted ourselves (this week)," he said.
"Also, working a bit harder for each other, those little one per cent runs as well. We showed glimpses of it against The Rock in the first half, which was pleasing, so in the North Wagga we started a bit slow but then we showed a good decent brand of football throughout that game.
"That's probably the main thing that changed, we trusted ourselves, we were composed and we stuck to the plan."
The only worry for Temora was an ankle injury to Isaac Reardon.
North Wagga's midfield worked hard throughout, with Luke Mauger kicking three goals in a strong performance.
Full-time
Temora Kangaroos 1.1 8.3 11.4 15.5 (95)
North Wagga Saints 4.3 6.3 7.4 8.10 (58)
GOALS: Temora Kangaroos: W.Reinhold 5, J.Cornell 2, J.Cullen 2, B.Burgess 2, L.Murray 1, D.Leary 1, B.Ruskin 1; North Wagga Saints: L.Mauger 3, T.Nejman 1, T.Cooper 1, Z.whyte 1, M.Mattingly 1, M.McGowan 1
BEST: Temora Kangaroos: W.Reinhold, J.Morton, J.Cornell, B.Burgess, L.Murray, J.Cullen; North Wagga Saints: J.Thompson, M.Mattingly, L.Mauger, W.Mcgowan, M.Thomas, R.Doneley.
The Rock-Yerong Creek continued a strong start to their premiership defence with a 159-point annihilation of Barellan on Saturday.
The Magpies were way too good for the struggling Two Blues, running out 26.21 (177) to 3.0 (18) victors at Victoria Park.
Barellan were competitive early, kicking their three goals all in the first term.
But the floodgates open up after that as the Magpies piled on 20 unanswered goals.
TRYC full-forward James Roberts had a day out, finishing with 8.8. Magpies 15-year-old Ben Merrills kicked two on debut.
Cooper Diessel kicked four goals in a strong performance swapping between the midfield and forward. Riley Budd and Aiden Ridley were others to shine for TRYC.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell was happy with the performance.
"Yeah at times we played a fairly selfless brand of footy," Russell said.
"We're aware Barellan are rebuilding and full credit to them, they had a crack but our boys played pretty much four quarters of solid footy, a bit of inaccuracy and some things to work on but all in all it was fairly pleasing in the way we were able to work on a few things."
Barellan captain Riley Irvin was again his team's best player.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 6.6 15.12 18.17 26.21 (177)
Barellan Two Blues 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 (18)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: J.Roberts 8, C.de Brueys-Diessel 4, R.Budd 3, B.Merrills 2, C.Steele 2, J.Prestage 1, D.Bauer 1, C.brown 1, S.Williams 1, W.Adams 1, J.Kemp 1, C.Cool 1; Barellan Two Blues: L.Emery 1, A.Clifford 1, J.Mickan 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies: J.Roberts, C.Steele, W.Adams, D.Roberts, C.de Brueys-Diessel, M.Stephenson; Barellan Two Blues: R.Irvin, S.Bourchier, B.Radovanovic, M.Irvin, M.Irvin, A.Forbutt.
