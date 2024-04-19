Magpies promote local 15-year-old for 'exciting' first grade debut

The Rock-Yerong Creek teenager Ben Merrills will follow in the footsteps of two generations before him when he makes his first grade debut for the Magpies on Saturday.
Merrills has been given the call up for senior debut for the Magpies' Farrer League clash with the winless Barellan at Victoria Park.
Merrills will join an exclusive club, making his first grade debut at just 15 years of age.
A four-goal haul in reserve grade last week sealed his promotion, with Merrills being told at the start of training on Thursday night.
"At training we normally separate into seconds and firsts and Heath (Russell) told me to go over to firsts," Merrills recalled.
"Then he got all the firsts boys around and told me that I would be debuting on the weekend.
"It was exciting."
For Merrills, a year 10 student at The Rock Central School, a first grade spot is a dream come true.
"It's a lot, because it's all I've wanted to do," Merrills said.
"My Dad (Brad) and Pop (Rod) used to play together in seniors.
"I've been playing footy my whole life. I went to Gullie for two years when I was really young and came back to The Rock and I've been back here until now."
While excited, Merrills is already feeling some nerves ahead of the big moment.
"It's scary," he said.
"But it's good because I've got a mate who also plays first grade, Caleb Brown. That will help a lot."
The nerves kicked in immediately with Merrills explaining that all the advice coming his way has been coming in one ear and going out the other.
"I've had a little bit of advice but not much that I remember though," he said.
"I'm excited but it's a nervous feeling as well."
Merrills was part of TRYC's reserve grade premiership last year and then has kicked six goals across the opening two rounds this season.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell was delighted to give Merrills an opportunity.
"In terms of The Rock, we don't have a lot of juniors so to see a home-grown young fella come in and actually deserve his spot, it's great," Russell said.
"He's played some solid footy last year, he was only 14 in the twos last year and he's had a bit of growth over the off-season and done the majority of the pre-season and his form in the twos in the first two weeks has been outstanding for a young fella and he fully deserves the opportunity."
