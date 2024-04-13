Saints begin season in style as Boumann, Piercy kick bags in Hawks' big win

NORTH Wagga's twin towers Matt McGowan and Tom Nejman helped the Saints' kick off what they hope is a new era with a fighting victory on Saturday.
McGowan and Nejman combined for nine of North Wagga's 11 goals as the Saints fought back to defeat Coleambally 11.10 (76) to 9.11 (65) at Coleambally Sportsground on Saturday.
In a seesawing battle, North Wagga were able to wrestle the momentum back from the home team and overcome a four-point three-quarter-time deficit to grab a crucial win on the road.
After a tough rebuilding season in his first year in charge, North Wagga coach Damien Papworth was pleased to kick off his second campaign with a win.
"It wasn't round one but it was our first game obviously and just to bank the points was really pleasing out there," Papworth said.
"It was a really good hard fought contest, they got up and about, they had a really good third quarter and got their nose in front. It ebbed and flowed a little bit but we just had to show that little bit of character and maturity and get in front in the end, which is where you want to be.
"It was really pleasing how the boys stuck at it, what we've been working on, and getting our nose in front was fantastic."
Papworth praised the impact of McGowan and Nejman in attack.,
"They hit the scoreboard really well and presented," he said.
"It just gives us a little bit of structure and something to work at. They competed really well and just straightened us up a bit, which was great."
Ky Hanlon was best-on-ground at centre-half-back. He enjoyed one of his best games in Saints' colours.
Luke Mauger won plenty of the footy through the midfield, while Tom Cooper and Matt Thomas also enjoyed good games.
Connor Bock kicked five goals for Coleambally, while James Buchanan and Chris Hayes gave the Blues plenty of drive.
"The midfielders got to work, it was a highly contested game, which is what you expect at Coly but we broke even around the ball and contest, both teams moved the ball pretty well at times," Papworth explained.
"We just won a couple of crucial moments, which put us in front at the end of the game, which pushing forward is what we want from our young team.
"It cements a little bit of what we've worked on in the pre-season. It will give us that little shot in the arm, moving forward and take the confidence of knowing that we can play some good footy.
"We can build on that platform that we laid today, which is pleasing. We were around that mark last year with Coly, we went one (win) and one (loss) with them and it was just pleasing to tick that box today and going forward we can work off that."
North Wagga Saints 2.2 5.3 8.6 11.10 (76)
Coleambally Blues 2.6 3.6 8.10 9.11 (65)
GOALS: North Wagga Saints: M.McGowan 5, T.Nejman 4, W.Harper 1, Z.Whyte 1; Coleambally Blues: C.Bock 5, T.Blissett 2, T.Argus 1, N.Graham 1
BEST: North Wagga Saints: K.Hanlon, M.McGowan, L.Mauger, M.Thomas, T.Nejman, T.Cooper; Coleambally Blues: J.Buchanan, C.Hayes, C.Bock, D.Mader, T.Mannes, R.Best.
No hangover at The Rock as Magpies cast aside inaccurate Temora
The Rock-Yerong Creek backed up their opening round statement with a big win over Temora on Saturday.
The Magpies made it two big wins from the opening fortnight with a 73-point win over Temora, 17.8 (110) to 4.13 (37) at Nixon Park.
The home team brought some heat early but cost themselves any chance of staying in the contest by missing opportunities in front of goal.
TRYC kicked away with four unanswered goals in the second quarter to open up a 32-point half-time lead.
Temora did kick the first couple of goals in the second half but the comeback was shortlived.
TRYC coach Brad Aiken was pleased to see the Magpies continue the strong start to their premiership defence.
"We played some really good footy," Aiken said.
"We're slowly building into it but I'm glad we've come out and played some pretty decent footy straight away and not having any sort of hangover I guess."
Aiken did say the game felt closer than the scoreboard indicated.
"The score probably doesn't show how good of a game it was to be honest," he said.
"They missed some opportunities. They probably missed three or four in the first half...they probably should have been a bit closer if they finished. We took our opportunities for a change and were pretty good in front of the big sticks.
"We wore them down obviously, I didn't realise how much we won by in the end but I think it was a credit to them early, they didn't budge and played some pretty decent footy early.
"We just stuck to our structures and just ended up wearing them down. I thought it was a bit closer...it didn't feel like 73 points but obviously it was a good win in the end."
Aiden Ridley was classy in defence and the Magpies' best. Dean Biermann was back to his best and booted five goals.
The only negative for the Magpies was a calf injury to Jack Brooks, who played no part in the second half.,
Temora co-coach Will Reinhold was far and away the Kangaroos' best player despite a disappointing defeat.
TRYC Magpies 3.1 7.2 12.4 17.8 (110)
Temora Kangaroos 1.3 1.6 3.8 4.13 (37)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: D.Biermann 5, J.Roberts 3, R.Budd 2, C.Steele 2, D.Roberts 1, M.Flack 1, S.Williams 1, D.Bauer 1, A.Ridley 1; Temora Kangaroos: W.Reinhold 1, J.Cornell 1, D.Leary 1, B.Ruskin 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies Seniors: R.Budd, N.Budd, A.Ridley, J.Roberts, T.Hannam, M.Flack; Temora Kangaroos: Not submitted.
JARRAD Boumann and Jeremy Piercy had days out in East Wagga-Kooringal's 124-point annihilation of Barellan on Saturday.
Boumann and Piercy finished with 17 of the Hawks' 23 goals in the huge 23.17 (155) to 5.1 (31) win at Barellan Sportsground.
Boumann bagged nine and Piercy popped up with eight, swapping in the midfield, as the Hawks continued their strong start to the year.
On the other side of the result, it was consecutive bad losses for Barellan.
EWK assistant coach Luke Gerhard was full of praise for the Hawks' efforts.
"It was a great win, a great win on the road," Gerhard said.
"From what all the East Wagga old boys said, it's always been a tough game over there for East Wagga in the past so to come out today with our leader out and to play the way we did, kept to our structures all day, and play real team footy was really pleasing.
"The most pleasing part was that in those games you can quite easily go away from your structure and play a lot of individual footy but today we played as a team and I think our forwards worked really well and obviously it showed on the scoreboard.
"In the midfield, your leaders in there, your Dyls (Morton), your Jerrys (Maslin) were solid all day and led from the front."
Aside from Boumann, Piercy, Morton and Maslin, Mason Dryburgh won the ruck battle and gave the Hawks' first use for most of the day, while Kyle North-Flanagan was strong at centre-half-forward.
Gerhard missed the game with a calf complaint but hopes to be back to face Marrar next week.
EWK Hawks 6.1 9.10 14.15 23.17 (155)
Barellan Two Blues 2.0 3.1 4.1 5.1 (31)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: J.Boumann 9, J.Piercy 8, D.Morton 2, R.Bourne 2, L.Cuthbert 1, H.Leddin 1; Barellan Two Blues: J.Hillman 2, S.Bourchier 1, A.Clifford 1, R.Irvin 1
BEST: EWK Hawks: J.Boumann, J.Piercy, D.Morton, J.Maslin, M.Dryburgh, L.Cuthbert; Barellan Two Blues: R.Irvin, B.Radovanovic, S.Bourchier, C.Nicholls, J.Hillman, B.Clifford
