Live coverage: April 20-21 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
The Demons face off against an in-form Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes side who have won their opening two games of the season.
Griffith and Leeton-Whitton also clash in the local derby while Narrandera plays host to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Coolamon and Turvey Park will then close out the round as the Hoppers and Bulldogs do battle under lights at Kindra Park in a twilight fixture.
In the Farrer League, Northern Jets make the trip to Peter Hastie Oval to face Charles Sturt University while North Wagga plays host to Temora.
East Wagga-Kooringal will have their first real test of the 2024 season as they welcome Marrar to Gumly Oval while Barellan makes the trip to Victoria Park to face The Rock-Yerong Creek.
The Magpies will have 15-year-old Ben Merrills make his senior debut against the Two Blues while Dean Biermann will miss the clash with a shoulder injury.
In Group Nine action, Junee will be without centre Damian Willis as they welcome Young to Laurie Daley Oval.
Brothers will also mark their return to first grade with a clash against local rivals Kangaroos while Southcity and Albury will do battle in a twilight fixture starting at 5pm at Harris Park.
Sunday's action will see Temora play host to Tumut at Nixon Park.
A grand final rematch between Waratahs and Wagga City highlights the third round of SIRU.
CSU will also play host to Griffith as they search for their first win of the season, Tumut makes the trip to Albury while Leeton plays host to Ag College.
