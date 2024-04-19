St Michaels appoint star all-rounder as club coach for next three seasons

St Michaels have made the first big move of the Wagga Cricket off-season by appointing Beck Frostick as their club coach for the next three years.
Frostick returned to St Michaels ahead of the 2023-24 season and picked up from where he left off which resulted in him claiming the first grade all-rounder award at the Brian Lawrence Medal.
Making the step up to club coach is a huge honour for Frostick and he said he was looking forward to taking on the role.
"It's something I'm proud of doing," Frostick said.
"It's something that I've worked on since I've been at uni, obviously doing a sports coaching degree it's not something that's new to me.
"I just want to give back to the club what they've given me ever since I've come over as a young kid coming from uni, I want to try and help others and help the club.
"I couldn't imagine playing for anyone else in Wagga, you feel settled when you join St Micks I reckon.
"It's a very good family club and I very much recommend it to anyone that wants to join."
Frostick is hoping to bring some fresh ideas to the table in regards to training and he said he was also looking to incorporate some of the things that he picked up during his time playing in England.
"I think just a basic plan on how we want to play cricket," he said.
"That all comes from training and we want to train as we play, I think that's the main thing.
"Not doing the same thing and also just trying to change things as much as I possibly can.
"Then bring in some things I've learnt in England over here which will hopefully help.
"Try and do the things that I think will help us going forward, there's going to be a lot of drill-based stuff but there's going to be a lot of fun activities as well.
"It's finding the right balance to get across to the fellas that'll get us some results next season."
There is a fair crop of talented juniors currently at the club and Frostick said he was excited to work with them over the next couple of years.
"Absolutely, I mean the juniors are the future of the cricket club," he said.
"It's something we are wanting to work towards next season, there's also some juniors that I want to come across to St Micks from other clubs that I'm working with as well.
"But the juniors are the future of the club and the more we can keep getting in then the better.
"Jett Spencer last year is a prime example coming into first grade, he's such a great kid with a great attitude that wants to learn and get better.
"But he also wants to be in an environment that he knows is going to help him.
"We are looking forward to getting as many juniors as possible into firsts, seconds and thirds next year."
St Michaels were a much stronger outfit the past season as they won seven games and just narrowly missed out on a return to finals.
After narrowly missing out on a top four finish in 2023-24, Frostick said the goal was definitely to go one step better next season and return the first grade side to finals cricket.
"I think the season come at an end for us too soon," he said.
"I think we were just hitting our straps in the last five games of the season, we were finding out ways to win and finding a way to win which is most important.
"If someone wasn't contributing then someone else was and it's getting that winning mentality across.
"There is a couple of new signings we are hoping to sign this year and there's a couple coming back that we are trying to get over the line as well.
"Hopefully we can go one better and get into the finals next year."
Club treasurer Dave Lonergan has been a big supporter of Frostick's since he first arrived at St Michaels and he said the all-rounder's appointment was a huge boost for the Saints moving forward.
"Beck coming back has been important for the club," Lonergan said.
"He is a very good cricketer and displays all the attributes of being a very good club coach as well.
"Beck's appointment to the role will build on the work already done by others and move our club forward as we strive to become more competitive across all the grades, play finals and bring success to the club."
