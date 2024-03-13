Sensational start to season guides Maxwell to Brian Lawrence Medal win

A superb start to the season guided Wagga City all-rounder Aaron Maxwell to his first Brian Lawrence Medal win.
Maxwell's win continues the Cats dominance of the award with Wagga City players now claiming the medal in 10 of the last 11 seasons.
Seven best on ground honours guided Maxwell to the win with 21 votes and he finished six votes clear of St Michaels' Beck Frostick and Kooringal's Sam Gainsford who tied for second on 15 votes.
Wagga City's Jack Harper and South Wagga's Brayden Ambler tied for fourth with 13 votes while Alex Smeeth (South Wagga), Joel Robinson (South Wagga), Ethan Bartlett (Wagga RSL), Sam Smith (Wagga RSL) and Keenan Hanigan (Kooringal) rounded out the top 10.
It was a busy night for Maxwell who also collected the Tony Hackett Spirit of Cricket award which is given to the player that best portrays the spirit of cricket throughout the season.
Maxwell said it was fantastic to receive two awards that are named after two legends of Wagga Cricket.
"Yeah it's a huge honour to take out both awards," Maxwell said.
"Both are fantastic people, especially to remember someone like Tony Hackett is fantastic."
It's been a stellar season for Maxwell on an individual level however he was hoping to cap off the season with another premiership on Saturday.
"The premiership would be perfect," he said.
"We've been working towards this all year and it all comes down to one game I suppose, hopefully we can turn up and put a good performance on."
Maxwell was unbelievable in the opening two months of the season polling 15 votes across the first eight rounds.
He polled the maximum three votes in rounds two, three, five, six and eight to race out to an early lead ahead of Frostick and Gainsford.
It was a quieter back half of the season for the all-rounder, however he still polled three votes in both the Cats' round 12 and 17 victories to finish with his winning total of 21.
Maxwell polled four votes to claim the Tony Hackett Spirit of Cricket which is voted on by first grade umpires throughout the season.
Cats teammate Caleb Walker, St Michaels' Angus Grigg and Wagga RSL's Charlie Munn all polled three votes to finish as equal runners-up.
Gainsford was awarded the first grade batting award after a great season with the bat that saw him score 526 runs at an average of 58.44 from his 11 innings.
Perry took out the first grade bowling award after a near perfect season with the ball claiming 30 wickets at an impressive average of 13.73.
Frostick was also rewarded for his fantastic efforts this season taking home the first grade all-rounder award after finishing with 1021 points from his 15 matches.
Ambler was named wicket-keeper of the year while Wagga RSL claimed the senior club championship.
Kooringal's Shaun Smith was the representative player of the year while the Geoff Lawson under 19's player of the year was awarded to Caleb Walker.
Wagga Cricket Team of the Year: Aaron Maxwell, Josh Thompson, Cane Graetz (Wagga City), Joel Robinson, Alex Smeeth, Brayden Ambler (South Wagga), Sam Smith, Sam Perry (Wagga RSL), Sam Gainsford, Hamish Starr (Kooringal), Beck Frostick (St Michaels)
