Finemore ready to make 'Gullie debut in return to Riverina League netball

Collingullie-Wagga key signing Ella Finemore is ready to take the court this Saturday.
The defender was first meant to play with the club back in 2020, but COVID-19 impacts on the season meant she never made it on court.
Returning to the club in late 2023, she's excited to finally wear the red and white dress.
"The 2020 season didn't go ahead because of COVID-19 and then I ended up moving to Melbourne, so coming back to the club for an actual playing season is exciting," Finemore said.
Returning to the region last year as part of her university placement, she made the last minute decision to play with Temora in the Farrer League.
It was a decision she didn't regret, ending the year with a premiership medal around her neck.
But with her sister at Collingullie in 2023, the club felt like a good choice for the 2024 season.
"Everyone has just been amazing at the club," Finemore said.
"I did already know some of the girls and with my sister playing last season, there were some familiar faces there.
"I've really enjoyed coming back, everyone has been super welcoming and I'm looking forward to getting out on the court with the girls on the weekend."
Preparing to take on Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in her return to the Riverina League, Finemore is anticipating a tough match.
Both sides have played through the Wagga Netball Association premier league this summer.
Finemore said playing the mid-week competition has been important for both match fitness and team bonding.
"We have half the team that's been there since last year, and a few new girls that have come in from other grades or myself from another club, so it's been a really good opportunity to get our players in positions and get familiar with each other leading into our first game," she said.
Anticipating a very dynamic game of netball this Saturday, Finemore said adapting to the game on court will be important.
Knowing the reigning premiers will be a challenge, she said players like Ash Reynoldson, who can play both ends, make the Goannas an especially formidable opponent.
Under the guidance of Olivia Jolliffe though, Finemore is confident they're in the best shape they can be ahead of their first game of the season.
"It's the first game, so we want to go out there and enjoy it and have fun," Finemore said.
"Liv's been amazing, she brings so much knowledge to the game, to the team but also to each individual player within our team as well, so it's been really great to be under her wing, I've already learnt so much.
"I haven't been in the Riverina League for a while, so I'm looking forward to it, I think it'll be a really good season."
Narrandera v Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Narrandera Sportsground
Griffith v Leeton-Whitton at Griffith Ex-Services Club
Collingullie-Wagga v Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Crossroads Oval.
Coolamon v Turvey Park at Kindra Park.
BYE: Wagga Tigers
