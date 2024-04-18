The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Finemore ready to make 'Gullie debut in return to Riverina League netball

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
April 18 2024 - 5:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ella Finemore will return to the Riverina League this Saturday when Collingullie-Wagga play MCUE. Picture supplied
Ella Finemore will return to the Riverina League this Saturday when Collingullie-Wagga play MCUE. Picture supplied

Collingullie-Wagga key signing Ella Finemore is ready to take the court this Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.