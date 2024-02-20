Collingullie welcome back star defender ahead of upcoming season

Collingullie-Wagga has welcomed star defender Ella Finemore back to the Demons ahead of the upcoming Riverina League season.
Finemore makes the move across from Temora and she is coming off a very successful 2023 that saw her named in the Farrer League Team of the Year and she was also part of the Kangaroos' A grade premiership winning side.
She had originally signed to play with the Demons ahead of the 2020 season, however Collingullie made the decision to sit out of the Championship that year and she therefore was never able to take to the court in the red and white.
Four years down the track after a stint in Victoria and with Temora, Finemore is once again at the Demons and netball coordinator Jess Fuller was delighted to have the star defender back at the club.
"Yeah it's very exciting," Fuller said.
"We've had her sister there (Hannah) and it's just exciting to get her on court for us.
"We were all but there in the 2020 season, but then that didn't happen so it's exciting to have her on the court in the red and white.
"Round two will be exciting for us to actually have her out there playing for us."
Finemore has been a star player around the Riverina for a number of years and Fuller was looking forward to having her experience on the court for the upcoming season.
"Coming back as a premiership player last year with Temora, we are looking forward to her being part of that leadership in that A grade squad," she said.
"Hopefully she'll be able to help with the development of other players just with her expertise in that area."
The addition of Finemore further bolsters the Demons defensive stocks and Fuller believed that she and current A grade coach Olivia Jolliffe would make a formidable duo.
"It'll be interesting to see how with Olivia there as well who is a fairly decent defender herself how those two gel on the court," she said.
"Having a bit of a powerhouse at that end of the court should be really beneficial for us."
It was a strong season for the Demons last year in A grade who made it through to the semi-finals before being knocked out by eventual grand-finalist Griffith.
Fuller was hopeful that Finemore's signing was just the boost the Demons needed to take that next step in 2024.
"I think that's the goal in sight for most clubs," she said.
"We joke around Gullie that we've got a bit of a curse come A grade grand finals, we've made a few but we haven't done the deal yet.
"Hopefully 2024 is our season."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.