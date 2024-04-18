Piercy enjoys career high haul as he slots back into life as a Hawk

EAST Wagga-Kooringal midfielder Jeremy Piercy says he is loving life back at Gumly Oval, fresh from a career-best effort last weekend.
In just his second game back in Hawks colours, Piercy had a day out and bagged a personal best eight goals in EWK's big win over Barellan last weekend.
It was a spectacular effort from the 21-year-old given he's never kicked more than two goals in a senior game previously, and spent only half the game resting forward from midfield duties.
Like most good forwards, Piercy credited the work done up the ground for his career-best haul.
"Yeah for first grade it was a personal best. It was good," Piercy said.
"It was first class delivery from the midfield so it come to me pretty good, it wasn't just all me."
While the opportunity to finish with double figures loomed large, Piercy was left to rue a couple of missed opportunities.
"I missed a couple of easy ones. I missed one right in front and hit the post," he said.
"I wasn't looking for the double figures, I was just looking to get the win and build a bit of percentage on Barellan, which will help us further down the line."
Piercy is two games back into his time at EWK after spending a year at Wagga Tigers last season.
The opportunity to be part of something special at the Hawks led him back to the club.
"I'm loving it. The atmosphere's there around training. Good numbers at training. Everyone gets along, everyone's buying in to the selfless footy, it's really good," he said.
"From game to game, it's looking even better each time we go.
"It was the right call (to return) at the right time because I felt like I want to win a premiership, or try to win a premiership, with my junior club and see what goes from there after that.
"It was all moving in the right direction."
While happy to be back home, Piercy has no regrets about his move to Tigers.
"It more gave me an eye opener to playing different footy and playing different positions," he said.
"Murray Stephenson taught me a lot playing that back flank, having to defend first and then attack, and I've brought that into my midfield position as well, now I'm more defensive to be able to attack.
"Last year was my first time ever playing backline. I've always been that midfield to a forward rotation.
"I was more playing a high half-forward when I was playing forward so playing a little bit deeper this year gives you time to have a rest from playing in the midfield and it's just 50-50 between me and Turns (Jarrod Turner). It's working well.
"All the forwards appreciated the delivery from further up the field and the ballwork and one more handball out of the contest was unbelievable on the weekend."
The Hawks will face their first true test of the new season when they take on Marrar at Gumly Oval on Saturday.
EWK have cruised through the opening two rounds with a 65-point win over Coleambally, followed by a 124-point thrashing of Barellan last weekend.
The Bombers meantime will be looking to bounce back after coughing up a big lead when losing to Northern Jets last weekend.
Marrar started the season in style with a 63-point win over Temora, but then came crashing back to earth against the Jets.
Piercy knows full well how tough the Bombers can be.
"I think we're shaping up well. We hit the track on Tuesday and did a fair bit of ballwork and running. It was good," he said.
"Marrar's been a high quality team for years now, ever since I've played them they've always been that one team that you wanted to beat and most of the times they've had it over us so hopefully we can get one back this weekend and keep moving forward."
The Hawks are likely to welcome back stand-in coach Luke Gerhard from a calf injury, while Bryce McPherson also becomes available after missing the first two weeks with work commitments.
Josh Petrie will miss due to unavailability.
Piercy said the midfield battle is likely to be a crucial one.
"We're coming up against a good ruckman (in Nick Molkentin). We've got a good ruckman (Mason Dryburgh) ourselves but we'll probably be more defensive for the first bit, see which the way the ball's rolling and move forward from there," he said.
"In the forward line it's just kicking out to space to be able to lead onto it from further up the ground."
Saturday, 2.10pm
EWK v Marrar at Gumly Oval
CSU v Northern Jets at Peter Hastie Oval
North Wagga v Temora at McPherson Oval
TRYC v Barellan at Victoria Park
Bye: Coleambally
