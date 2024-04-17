Temora granted points relief as Hawks plan to appeal Morton ruling

FARRER League club Temora's points pain has been eased after being granted relief by AFL Riverina's League Equalisation Panel (LEP).
After a round one squeeze, Temora have successfully applied for three extra player points for this year's Farrer League competition.
The Kangaroos were caught on the hop in round one and were forced to make changes to their team about an hour out from the opening bounce against Marrar due to being over the allocated 37 points.
But Temora have been able to overcome the issue by joining Coleambally and Barellan as Farrer League clubs to be given extra points for the 2024 season.
"Temora have been given an extra three points," AFL Southern NSW community football and competitions manager Luke Olsen confirmed on Wednesday.
"Their case was basically around their position on the ladder that they finished.
"Their submission was based around their position on the ladder for the last five or six years. Since they won the premiership, a little bit like Narrandera, not as bad but they've been down the bottom three or four and not playing much finals.
"The size of the town, the location of the town, the competition with rugby league and rugby union in town. Other sporting winter codes competing for the same 5000-6000 in the town. All those things were considered."
Temora were granted approval before last Saturday's round two loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek, but they weren't needed as the Kangaroos fielded a team of 36 points.
While some were surprised by the in-season change of points allocation, Olsen said there is no such deadline to apply for relief.
While Temora's points have been sorted, the investigation into East Wagga-Kooringal's round one team continues.
AFL NSW-ACT have reaffirmed their position that Hawks' recruit Dylan Morton is a three-point player. He was dropped to two points on the day so EWK could successfully lodge their team sheet right on the 37-point limit.
East Wagga-Kooringal have been quick to indicate they will appeal that ruling and are in the process of submitting a reassessment application.
Central to the Hawks' case is that they were told by AFL NSW-ACT staff late last year that Morton would be a two-point marquee player.
He was also initially made a two-point player before the Hawks were informed the night before round one that he had been reassessed as three points.
Olsen said investigations were continuing.
"We're continuing to gather information and put ourselves in a position to be able to make a decision on it," Olsen said.
The Hawks have had one win already with Riley Flint being reassessed as a three-point player after coming across from Wagga Tigers over the off-season, where he played eight first grade games last year.
Flint was an inclusion for the Hawks' in the win over Barellan last weekend after spending round one in reserve grade.
