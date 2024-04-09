AFL NSW-ACT to review player points amid round one drama in Farrer League

AFL NSW-ACT have launched a review of player points allocations after a controversial opening to the Farrer League season.
Two Farrer Leagues clubs were locked in negotiations with AFL NSW-ACT and AFL Riverina officials right up until game time on Saturday surrounding player points concerns.
The Daily Advertiser understands Temora were forced to make a change to their team about an hour before the opening bounce to ensure they were under the 37 point limit.
East Wagga-Kooringal were locked in similar discussions with the AFL and stuck to their guns and went with their selected 21 against Coleambally.
Both AFL NSW-ACT and AFL Riverina officials were unable to directly answer questions from The Daily Advertiser but AFL Southern NSW community football and competitions manager Luke Olsen issued a broad statement confirming that there were player points issues being reviewed.
"Following a review, AFL Riverina identified some concerns around the application of the Player Points Policy for several clubs. Clubs were informed of these concerns ahead of their round one matches," Olsen said in a statement on Tuesday.
"AFL NSW-ACT will undertake a further review this week of player points allocation to ensure all are correct.
"Any implications for the change of player points allocation on a team's total player points allocation will be considered in due course and affected clubs will be notified."
The player central to the issue at East Wagga-Kooringal is marquee recruit Dylan Morton.
The Hawks were informed on Friday night of a change to the points of Morton.
After being confirmed as a two-point player earlier in the week, AFL NSW-ACT informed the Hawks via email on Friday night that Morton had been readjusted to three points given his transfer history.
EWK's selected side was already on the limit of 37 points so the added point to Morton was set to put them over for the round one clash against Coleambally at Gumly Oval, which they went on to win by 65 points.
After some heated debate between the club and league officials, the Hawks on Saturday refused to budge and were given approval for Morton to play as a two-point player in round one, subject to a review this week.
EWK president Paul Bourne did not wish to comment when contacted by The Daily Advertiser on Tuesday, until the matter was resolved.
At Temora, the Kangaroos were informed they had to name a full squad of 21 players, as per competition rules. They were considering playing 20 to come in under the points.
Eventually, former Collingullie premiership player Luke Murray, a three-point player, was a late withdrawal.
It is understood that AFL NSW-ACT will complete the review prior to round two games on Saturday.
