Full-time called as Barrett hospitalised with head injury in EWK debut

NEW East Wagga-Kooringal coach Jake Barrett has endured a nightmare ending to his first game in charge of the Hawks.
Full-time was called early at Gumly Oval as Barrett was taken to Wagga Base Hospital by ambulance with a serious head injury.
The Hawks were victorious, beating Coleambally 15.12 (102) to 6.1 (37).
Barrett was knocked unconscious in a collision with an opposition player. There has been no allegations of any malice involved and has been put down to a football accident.
Barrett was expected to stay overnight in hospital for observation and the incident soured what had otherwise been a brilliant beginning for his time at the Hawks.
"It's pretty shattering," EWK assistant coach Luke Gerhard said.
"It's pretty heartbreaking. We were meant to have a function (Saturday night), Jerry and George were meant to be singing and that didn't happen.
"We didn't sing the song or anything.
"You can just see straight away the impact he's had out here at East Wagga and the type of bloke he is. You could see how much it shattered the whole club."
Barrett was in the process of reminding the football world of his talents and was arguably best-on-ground before going down with the head injury.
He kicked two goals and won a mountain of football for the Hawks through the midfield.
"We don't like to pump his tyres up too much but it was probably some of the best footy I've ever seen someone play, to be honest," Gerhard said.
"He kicked a few goals and played very well."
It continues a rough stretch of injuries for Barrett after he missed a lot of last season at Coolamon with a torn calf and fractured fibula.
With the AFL changing the rules around concussion in community sport over the off-season to a mandatory 21-day sidelined period, Barrett will miss at least the Hawks' next three games against Barellan, Marrar and Temora.
Gerhard said Barrett's health was most important first and foremost but expects him back on field as soon as he's given approval.
"He's a competitor, he'll want to get out there as quick as he can," Gerhard said.
