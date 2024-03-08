'We need to live a lot longer than our footy careers': Wagga on concussion rules

New community football concussion protocols will prevent concussed players from returning to play for 21-days.
The guidelines were handed down by the AFL and mandate players who have sustained concussion to remain sidelined for a minimum of 21 days following the incident.
In previous seasons the minimum time away was set at 12 days.
The new guidelines are reflective of the recent Australian Institute of Sport Concussion and Brain Health Position Statement regarding return to play protocols post-concussion.
Wagga Swans president Shaun Bradley is in support of the new protocol, and believes his club community will be too.
Prioritising player safety, he said, will always be the club's biggest priority.
"You live a lot longer than what they play footy for, so if it looks after their head long term, it's only for the better," Bradley said.
"Contact sport is fun, but I just think the long term safety of our kids is definitely more important and I think the way we're going with 21-days, that is a good start.
"By looking after the health of our players, we're looking after the health of the sport long term, and that's what really need to focus on the health of the sport long term."
While there has been online criticism that the new protocol could encourage clubs to ignore concussion, Bradley believes they are unfounded claims.
Acknowledging that concussion has become an expected by-product of contact sport, he believes that a hard and fast 21-day rule prevents parents or players from trying to find loop holes.
"With the straight up 21-day rule, that's it, there's no bending of the rules," Bradley said.
"We need to live a lot longer than our footy careers go and we have to look after each other, and if we make it a blanket rule everywhere, whether parents like it or not, it's just the way it is."
With more information on concussion constantly becoming available, Bradley said the way juniors are coached is changing to help protect all involved.
"The way you've coached in the last 12-18 months has changed to the way we coach 24 months ago," he said.
"The tackle, the bump, it's going to be outlawed in footy the way they're going, so there is a change in how you teach your kids to tackle, and they have to be aware of the opposition, where before you just looked after yourself."
Players must follow a three phase return to play protocol which includes rest, recovery and a graded return to training and play.
Medical clearance is required for both return to training and play.
