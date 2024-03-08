The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

'We need to live a lot longer than our footy careers': Wagga on concussion rules

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 8 2024 - 5:39pm, first published 4:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Swans players are addressed by their coach at Bolton Park last year.
Wagga Swans players are addressed by their coach at Bolton Park last year.

New community football concussion protocols will prevent concussed players from returning to play for 21-days.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.