'They deserve it': AFL Riverina to host first women's vote count event

AFL Riverina will host the first Southern NSW Women's League presentation next month.
Historically league-wide awards, including rising star and best and fairest, have been presented during the grand final post-match presentation.
The night will feature a full eight round vote count, as well as presentation of coach of the year and the inaugural team of the year.
League administrator Dee Anderson said AFL Riverina felt it was time to provide a real opportunity for the league's top players to be recognised.
"We thought it was time," Anderson said.
"We want to streamline all the competitions, so as part of that we thought we'd definitely love to have the women involved in that.
"We'll have a full vote count like we do for the seniors and juniors, and we'll announce team of the year."
The competition has rapidly increased in size since it first began in 2018.
With 16 teams now competing, Anderson said the talent pool is large enough that a team of the year can be selected.
"Now that we've got the 16 teams, it's a full blown competition, and it's as important as any other competition, so it needs to be celebrated the same way," she said.
"With such big numbers now we've definitely got the people there to be able to do it."
Clubs have submitted their nominations for coach of the year and rising star awards already.
The league best and fairest votes are compiled by umpires at the end of each round game, while a committee will be consulted to determine team of the year.
Anderson also confirmed the best and fairest award is set to be named this season, with the honouree to be announced in the coming weeks.
She said she is excited to have players and supporters attending the event, and hopes to see it well supported by clubs.
"It's exciting, they deserve it," she said.
The Southern NSW Women's League vote count and presentation night will be held at the MTC Members Bar on May 10.
