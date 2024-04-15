'Couldn't get the excitement out of them' as women's tackle finally arrives

Women's tackle rugby league has arrived in Group Nine, and with a bang.
The first games of the new competition were played in conjunction with Group Nine's round one this weekend and across the region there was plenty of excitement to have the women out on field.
The crowd in Junee was up and about as they, and visitors Temora, watched their teams take the field for the first time.
An impressive display for their first run, there was an abundance of energy radiating from the players on the field.
Temora emerged as narrow winners over their hosts, while the Cherrypickers won their inaugural game over Southcity.
Across in Young, coach Andrew Smith said there was the same feeling.
"They absolutely loved it," Smith said.
"You couldn't get the excitement out of them, they've been waiting so long for this to happen, and getting a few girls back from other competitions that are actually local girls, that was great too.
"I'm very, very happy with how they played, obviously it's a new concept, the nines, so we had to adjust a bit to allow for that but the best thing about it was we had some experienced girls in amongst the group who took some of the inexperienced girls under their wing."
Smith said as soon as the competition was put forward in 2023 the club was eager to participate.
Confident they had at least a handful of girls that would be 100 per cent committed to the team, he set about building a team around them.
Acknowledging most of his players are new to the game, he said there is plenty of improvement to come, but for a first hit out, he's pleased.
"The girls were a little bit sloppy in the first half, we have to admit but we only had a little bit of pre-season with contact and stuff, so the girls have been trying it out up to that point," Smith said.
"But they really, really come out the second half and adapted to what they've been doing at training and everything, and put on a really good show.
"I thought it was a very, very physical matchup and I think the girls enjoyed that as well."
It wasn't just Smith impressed with what the team put out on the field, but the club as a whole.
He said the comments he received following the game were overwhelmingly positive.
"People were coming up to me after the game going 'we actually enjoyed that game more than we did first grade' and that's the interest that it is garnering around town," Smith said.
"The way the girls play just created even more interest."
With plenty more action to come for the six teams playing in the competition, Smith said he can't see women's tackle going anywhere after this weekend.
The 2024 competition will not run a finals series, but is expected to expand in the following years.
