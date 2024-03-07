Wagga team raring to play tackle - but can't find a home at their club

A sixth team is looking to join Group Nine's new women's tackle competition but are yet to receive support from their club.
Instead Group Nine has been forced to intervene to help a group of players linked with Kangaroos looking to be part of the inaugural season.
The team currently going by the Panthers are in limbo as they haven't been given support to play alongside the existing five grades with the Wagga club in 2024.
The issue has been brought to NSW Rugby League and now Group Nine have stepped in.
Group Nine president Mark Daly revealed Kangaroos and the board will meet next week with the hopes to come to an arrangement, with a place for the team already created in the women's draw.
Kangaroos had initially indicated there wasn't enough interest to form a team ahead of the launch of the non-competitive nines season.
However that certainly doesn't appear to be case.
Kangaroos stalwart Bernie Delaney has been supporting the Panthers players in their endeavours to take to the field this year.
He's hoping to come to a swift resolution.
"To me it's a no-brainer," Delaney said.
"I put myself out there just to help them get ahead as that's the way it's going to be - ladies tackle is coming in regardless.
"I just don't understand."
Duty of care has been raised as an issue but Delaney said only one the squad hasn't played either rugby league or rugby union in the past.
The team will undertake the tackle ready course next week, and Delaney also revealed sponsors are ready to jump on board to support the side.
Kangaroos officials did not return calls from The Daily Advertiser.
As a member of the Group Nine board Delaney will stand aside for the decision due to his conflict of interest.
While he doesn't envision any issue with away games, having a space to play home games is proving to be a bigger issue.
"They have already been put in the draw," Delaney said.
"As with away games Kangaroos don't have a say in it as the home team has the say in it.
"It's pretty disappointing to be quite honest with the way it's turning out."
Despite the current uncertainty, Daly expects the side will play this season.
However he hopes to come together with Kangaroos to find the resolution.
"We've sent out a letter to Kangaroos and will be meeting with them next Thursday to finalise it but either way they will be playing somewhere," Daly said.
"It just doesn't make sense Kangaroos aren't taking them on board as they've got volunteers for the team, coaches for the side and 15 or 16 girls.
"We want to try to sort that out."
Despite the issue with Kangaroos, Daly has been pleased with the interest around the Group after the initiative was first brought up in December.
He hopes the initial response will see the game expand to a more serious competition in 2025.
"Temora were reluctant to have a side and now they've got 20 players, Junee has a whole side to themselves just playing tackle, Young is on board with it pretty well, I haven't heard how Southcity are going with it but they've said they've got a side and Albury have a side," Daly said.
"Hopefully it will grow bigger and better next year and the other sides can get women's tackle as well."
