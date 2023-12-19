Group Nine women's tackle competition slated to replace Sullivan Cup

Group Nine game days are set to a couple of big changes over the next two seasons.
Women's tackle footy is back on the agenda with hopes a shortened season can spark enough interest in getting the game up and running in the Riverina.
Group Nine have asked clubs with plans to run the nines competition in the first eight round of the 2024 season.
It comes after plans for the Sullivan Cup competition to move to the junior league in 2025.
New Group Nine president Mark Daly wants to see more women in Group Nine able to play rugby league in the region.
"We've put expressions of interest out for a nines comp to play in the first eight weeks of our competition," Daly said.
"Group 20 are trialling the same thing.
"If there happens to be enough teams who have a side they will move the first grade until 3pm and the tackle game, which is 14 minute halves, will be between reserve grade and first grade."
First grade's starting time would change to around 3pm.
The women's nines competition would be played in addition to leaguetag, meaning there could be up to six games at a venue for the first half of the season.
Women will have the choice to play in one or both of the sides, although leaguetag may be moved earlier to allow for a bigger gap between the two games.
Group Nine have attempted to start a women's competition in the pre-season before but struggled for interest.
Daly believes having a competition during the traditional football season is a more attractive option to players.
With more girls tackle options coming through the junior ranks, having a senior option creates a better pathway.
"This year there will be under 15s (girls tackle) in the juniors and 2025 they will have 17s, or come to the seniors, and it will be a stepping stone for some of those girls into open women's," Daly said.
Daly is hoping starting their own competition will help the women's game develop in the region.
While Riverina has tasted success in the Country Championships, and the likes of Elise Smith have gone on to play NRLW, players currently either have to travel in Canberra's competition or play rugby union.
"We have to start somewhere sooner rather than later as the women's tackle pathway is getting bigger and bigger," Daly said.
However the expansion into women's rugby league is set to have a big impact on the existing structure of Group Nine.
Daly has been informed that the under 16s, which have long been part of the senior competition, will move to the junior league.
"It's what I've been told from NSW (Rugby League) just to align with every other group," he said.
That move is set to be made regardless of the support for the new open women's competition.
"If the women's doesn't take off the 17s women will take over from the 16s boys," he said.
