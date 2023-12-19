The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Group 9

Group Nine women's tackle competition slated to replace Sullivan Cup

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
December 19 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tash Clemson tries to stop Newcastle's Sophie Higgins during Riverina's loss in the 2021 Country Championships final. Group Nine have asked for expressions of interest for a women's nines competition for 2024. Picture by Les Smith
Tash Clemson tries to stop Newcastle's Sophie Higgins during Riverina's loss in the 2021 Country Championships final. Group Nine have asked for expressions of interest for a women's nines competition for 2024. Picture by Les Smith

Group Nine game days are set to a couple of big changes over the next two seasons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.