Women's tackle competition expands as club confirm interest

Five Group Nine clubs are set to dive into the first open-age women's tackle competition.
Southcity, Temora, Young, Albury and Junee are set to take part in the 2024 season.
Kangaroos, Brothers, Gundagai and Tumut did not have enough interest in creating a team.
With only five clubs stepping up, Group Nine elected to have the season aligned with the home and away draw.
Initially the concept was to play an eight-week competition at the start of the season.
However Group Nine president Mark Daly made the change to ensure women get a proper taste of what rugby league has to offer them.
"It's a good starting point and they will play each other twice," Daly said.
"There's going to be a few byes in between but at least that gives them some footy.
"Hopefully we can grow on that and more clubs will be on board for next year."
However finals will still not be held.
Instead Group Nine wants to keep the season as an introduction to the sport with plans to expand to a full competition format in 2025.
"We want to give them as many games as they can to get them involved," he said.
"It might get a bit more serious next year but just to start off and increase the numbers we want to get a good number to grow on."
Group Nine have also finalised their structure for the season with Cootamundra to slot into the draw alongside Gundagai.
The Bulldogs had been looking to be a standalone entity after entering teams in the Sullivan Cup and Weissel Cup competitions.
However with Gundagai unable to fill teams in both under 16s and under 18s, the majority of clubs voted to align them with the Tigers in the draw.
It will allow for one full club bye each round.
Daly admitted it was a hard situation.
"Cootamundra wanted to be able to play home games but Gundagai are struggling at the moment and need someone to fill their holes up and make the draw a bit easier for everyone," he said.
Cootamundra vice-president Paul Miller admitted he was disappointed not to become the 10th team in the draw, and take the slot of the bye.
However believes having an outlet for their juniors to play was more important.
"Our first objective was to standalone as a club but I'm fully aware if we were in a situation of being a strong club with five teams that what we proposed the other clubs may not have viewed how we viewed it," Miller said.
"I'm fully aware that is the case.
"We're obviously disappointed we weren't able to go down that path but the plus side is we've got somewhere for our kids to play."
Gundagai have already suggested being able to have one full day of Group Nine football at Les Boyd Oval this season.
Miller is looking forward to being able to make the partnership work for both clubs.
Cootamundra were hoping being a standalone club in 2024 would allow for more same-day football with their senior sides, men's and women's leaguetag, playing in the George Tooke Shield with plans to fully return to the Group Nine fray in 2025.
