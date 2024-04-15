The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Nine things we learnt from the opening round of the Riverina League

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated April 15 2024 - 12:33pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GGGM midfielder Jack Powell was brilliant in his first game in Lions colours and his addition should see GGGM take their performance to the next level this season. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
GGGM midfielder Jack Powell was brilliant in his first game in Lions colours and his addition should see GGGM take their performance to the next level this season. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Jack Powell will push GGGM to the next tier in 2024

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong already had an outstanding team, however Powell's inclusion will take their performance to the next level this season. The classy midfielder was excellent in his first game in Lions colours and he had a profound impact up forward with four goals. We've all known that Powell is a quality footballer, however he hadn't yet had an opportunity to showcase his talents in a premiership contending side. He's always been a very talented midfielder, however on Sunday we also saw that he's quite hard to contain when resting forward. The Lions didn't sign many recruits over the off-season, however they might've nabbed the best one.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.