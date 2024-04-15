Nine things we learnt from the opening round of the Riverina League

If the key forward keeps up with this kind of form then I would reckon that the other eight Riverina League clubs would be wishing that Ford DM'd their Instagram page over the off-season rather than the reigning premiers. It's not everyday that you have a player of his calibre reaching out to join your club and he had a strong debut in the Bulldogs jumper. Ford kicked five goals and that won't be the only bag that he kicks this year. He also went head-to-head with Murray Stephenson and managed to win a few contests against one of the Riverina League's best defenders. Around 60 goals should have you in contention for the medal, Ford should get to that mark and will probably kick a few more.