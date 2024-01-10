Ford excited for upcoming season with Turvey Park

New Turvey Park recruit Will Ford is looking forward to the upcoming season with the Bulldogs and getting his first taste of footy north of the border.
The key forward has made the move to Young from Geelong and he said that he was looking forward to linking up with the Bulldogs this season as they look to go back-to-back in 2024.
"Yeah I am," Ford said.
"I think it's going to be good to make a life up this way and meet a few of the boys.
"I'm keen to get involved and see who's who in the zoo down there, it should be good."
Ford is coming off a stellar two-year spell with Bell Post Hill in the Geelong and District Football League where he kicked 162 goals across the 2022-23 seasons.
Prior to that he had also spent time with Winchelsea and Barwon Heads but Ford believed that he was able to get the most out of his footy while at Bell Post Hill.
"The past two years have been two of my better years of footy so far," he said.
"It's probably just been going to a higher calibre club where you are getting better delivery and better service.
"It's not just me obviously it's who's kicking the ball to you and it's been good the past couple of years."
Having played the entirety of his footy in Victoria, Ford said that a change in employment was the primary factor in his relocation to Young.
"I was up here for two years throughout Covid on the same farm up here in Young," he said.
"I just got in contact with the owner again and he said come back up and that was pretty much about it.
"I wasn't enjoying work down at home so I thought I would just come back up and be a farmer back up here."
While usually it is clubs reaching out to players, Ford confirmed that it was him who reached out to the Bulldogs through social media.
"Yeah it was funny," he said.
"I was deciding whether I wanted to play up here or play back at home and I thought stuff it I'll get in contact with a footy club up here.
"Turvey Park was the first one that crossed the list and it was really luck of the draw I suppose, they were the first one I saw and the first one I sent a message to.
"I then talked to Cal (Dooley) and Bill down there and they were really nice blokes and it fitted well with the way I play my footy and the way they wanted to play theirs."
