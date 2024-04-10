Inland Rail bypass plans a must as freight could double

Calls for the development of a bypass proposal for the Albury to Illabo section of the Inland Rail are being backed by Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr.
The Inland Rail is a 1600km freight railway linking Melbourne and Brisbane, which will run through Wagga, in an effort to take freight off roads.
Councillor Richard Foley put forward a notice of motion in March recommending Wagga City Council back his calls in pushing for a bypass easement to be developed.
The notice of motioned garnered the support of all councillors at Monday night's ordinary meeting.
Further, Dr McGirr has thrown his support behind the call and has written to the Federal Infrastructure Minister urging an Inland Rail bypass be added to the proposal as it is assessed for planning approval.
He is also calling on the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) to develop a proposal for the bypass to ensure it can be considered as a potential requirement.
The NSW government is the planning authority which is considering the ARTC's submission for the development of the line.
Dr McGirr said from the information he has been given, train numbers could increase to up to 24 running through Wagga a day and they could be up to a kilometre in length.
As it stands, he believes there are about 12 trains running through Wagga a day which are less than one kilometre long, so the freight on the railway could double.
"You could see that sort of increase could have a significant impact on our city so as those numbers increase I think we need to have a plan for a bypass," he said.
"I think that planning should be starting now."
Inland Rail chief executive officer Nick Miller said at the Australasian Railway Association Rail Freight Conference in Sydney the Inland Rail is on track to deliver strong progress in 2024, as it seeks to complete the Beveridge to Parkes sections by 2027.
"However, let's make one thing clear, Inland Rail is not a 'stalled project', we are making strong progress on the ground, two sections have already been completed in NSW, work is well underway on a third, and we should receive two more major environmental approvals in the coming months," Mr Miller said.
Dr McGirr said planning a bypass won't happen 'at the click of the finger' and 'time is of the essence', which is why he is throwing his entire weight behind the push for bypass planning to occur now.
There are several critical crossings which could be affected by the Inland Rail in Wagga and bypass planning could avoid possible issues emerging.
Those concerns include the Edmondson Bridge crossing which is currently in poor shape and will be closed for nine months to allow restoration works to take place.
Another is the Bourke Street level crossing, which divides the Wagga Ambulance Station from Wagga Base Hospital.
Both are issues Dr McGirr said will have to be carefully considered.
As it stands, he does not believe there has been sufficient consideration made in regards to how the township will be impacted by the Inland Rail.
"We need to be planning for a future bypass for the inland rail and we need to minimise the impact it will have on the community," Dr McGirr said.
"I requested the State Planning Minister, Paul Scully, to make planning for a bypass - or identifying easements for a bypass in the future - a condition of planning approval," Dr McGirr said.
"I have now been advised by Mr Scully that his department cannot include a bypass in its assessment because it has not been included in the ARTC's current plan. As a result, I've asked the Federal Government to change the proposal."
If the ARTC accepts Dr McGirr's request, the NSW Government would have the option of requiring that planning for a bypass be conditional upon the project getting approval to proceed.
"Our community supports Inland Rail because of the economic opportunities it will deliver to the region and the nation, but it should not be allowed to divide our city or cause unacceptable noise, vibration and traffic congestion problems," Dr McGirr said.
"By requesting a bypass as a condition of approval and identifying potential easements, I hope to provide a long-term guarantee that Wagga will get the benefits of Inland Rail without risk to its economy or liveability.
"In the shorter term, my mitigation requests are designed to minimise the impact on the city between the start of construction and the development of a bypass so that this nation-building project delivers benefits to the city in a constructive and harmonious way."
Comment was sought from the ARTC on Wednesday.
