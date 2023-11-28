The Daily Advertiser
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga crowd turns out to air Inland Rail project concerns in person

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
November 28 2023 - 6:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inland Rail's Melvyn Maylin speaks to Wagga Residents and Ratepayers Association members at a drop-in session on the project at Kyeamba Smith Hall on Tuesday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Inland Rail's Melvyn Maylin speaks to Wagga Residents and Ratepayers Association members at a drop-in session on the project at Kyeamba Smith Hall on Tuesday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Representatives of the Inland Rail project have visited Wagga to offer information and seek feedback from the community on the proposed route through Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a Journalist with the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, covering policy, politics and culture. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.