Joe McGirr raises inland rail bypass in NSW Parliament

The Member for Wagga has put forward a notice of motion on an inland rail bypass for Wagga.
If passed, the motion would make progress on the Albury to Illabo section of the project conditional on planning beginning for a bypass.
Joe McGirr said it was vital the government start acquiring property rights for a future bypass.
This is in line with recommendations made in the Schott review of the inland rail project.
"We need to do the work around making sure the impact on Wagga is kept to an absolute minimum," he said.
"If the current project is given the go ahead, I'm saying it should be conditional on planning commencing on a bypass, and along with that we begin to acquire easements for that."
Members of the community have been vocal about this issue, converging on a cancelled drop-in session earlier in the week in protest.
Inland Rail Director of Program Delivery (Albury to Parkes) Melvyn Maylin disagreed with Dr McGirr's assessment of the case for a bypass.
He pointed to guidance in the report that said "In towns, like Wagga Wagga and Gatton, where the route bisects the town, no immediate change should be made until there is a clear indication that train traffic is increasing."
Australian Inland Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) consulted with Henty and Junee residents this week about their future plans in the area.
Mr Maylin said about 80 people attended the two sessions, asking about operational noise and vibration impacts, mitigation measures, and design of local bridges.
He said ARTC staff were able to answer their questions.
The cancelled Wagga session has been rescheduled for 3pm to 7pm on Tuesday at Kyeamba Smith Hall at Wagga Showground.
Mr Maylin said he encouraged community members to attend this session, where answers to most of their questions will be available.
"We understand there is a lot of public interest in Inland Rail, and we encourage residents with any questions on the A2I PIR to attend the drop-in session at the Wagga Wagga Showground on Tuesday 28th November," he said.
"This is an event where Wagga residents can talk one-on-one with Inland Rail staff.
"Residents can ask questions about the impact of Inland Rail on their own properties or businesses and get assistance in understanding how to lodge a submission to the Department of Planning and Environment on the PIR."
